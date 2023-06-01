EarthGrid Reaches $1.3M+ on Netcapital, $30M in Total Investments to Revolutionize Infrastructure Industry

RICHMOND, Calif., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- EarthGrid, a company dedicated to revolutionizing the infrastructure industry and creating a sustainable future for all, is proud to announce it has achieved a major milestone of surpassing $1.3 million in investments on Netcapital. Outside of NetCapital, EarthGrid has raised approximately $30 million in total. This success is attributed to the hard work and dedication of the EarthGrid team, as well as the support of the company’s investors.

With the use of proprietary plasma tunnel-boring technology, EarthGrid aims to create more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly solutions for communities. The company further aims to positively impact the world by building sustainable, reliable and long-lasting infrastructure.

"We are extremely proud of what we have achieved so far, and we owe it all to our incredible team, supporters and investors," said Troy Helming, founder and CEO of EarthGrid. "Reaching the $1.3 million+ investment milestone, which brings our total amount to $30 million+, is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for EarthGrid."

EarthGrid invites others to join its community and invest. The EarthGrid team is committed to making a difference and is confident that, with the support of its investors, it can make its vision a reality.

