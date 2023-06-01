European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2023 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN) (“ERES”) announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 12, 2023 (the “Circular”) were passed by a vote held by ballot.



A total of 190,361,192 units and special voting units of ERES (collectively, “Units”), in the aggregate, representing 81.858% of ERES’ issued and outstanding Units were voted in connection with the meeting. The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees :

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Jan Arie Breure 177,898,690 93.468% 12,431,489 6.532% Harold Burke 187,968,033 98.759% 2,362,146 1.241% Gina Parvaneh Cody 184,984,575 97.191% 5,345,604 2.809% Ira Gluskin 190,046,680 99.851% 283,499 0.149% Mark Kenney 186,183,247 97.821% 4,146,932 2.179% Gervais Levasseur 190,051,198 99.853% 278,981 0.147%

All nominees proposed in the Circular were elected as trustees.

Appointment of Auditors

Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 190,329,820 99.984% 31,372 0.016%



About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. As at March 31, 2023, ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of approximately 6,900 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com .

