Voxtur Analytics Announces Insurance for its Due Diligence Solution

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce the certification and insurance of Voxtur’s mortgage asset due diligence solution by certain underwriters at Lloyds of London.



This bespoke policy covers losses in the event of material errors resulting in a breach of a representation or warranty for mortgage assets, including but not limited to individual mortgages and/or mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), transacted on the platform.

More specifically, this insurance is provided to Voxtur’s capital markets division, its wholly owned subsidiary Blue Water Financial Technologies LLC (“Blue Water”), as an add-on to Blue Water’s existing all-digital pre-close, pricing, trading, transfer, and quality control services. With investor buyback demands increasing, Blue Water’s clients will benefit from this additional protection.

“With this added third-party offering, our customers will benefit from an insurance wrap. Originators looking to sell their MSRs can rely on this service knowing that their product has been thoroughly reviewed and that process in turn is insured,” said Al Qureshi, President of Blue Water.

“Furthermore, for our investor clients looking to purchase loans, this certification means that they can diligence 100% of a given loan or MSR portfolio knowing that that process is also insured,” Qureshi added.

The trading environment for MSRs is currently running at a very brisk pace, with both large and small financial institutions packaging MSR purchases often to sell outright to investors or to bundle into other structured investment vehicles, such as within a private placement format. MSRs are popular investments among individual investors, private equity and sovereign wealth funds.

Representation and warranty-related buybacks constitute a notable risk to these transactions and are, therefore, currently top concerns for players in the space. The addition of insurance to the Blue Water due diligence offering provides the unique product with the ability to hedge the very meaningful reps and warrants risk in the MSR market and at a very compelling price point.

“Achieving this level of credibility and reliability for our clients in a market that is extremely risk-averse is to be commended,” said Gary Yeoman, CEO of Voxtur. “The Blue Water platform and the team have passed those rigorous requirements needed to obtain this one-of-a-kind policy,” he added.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

