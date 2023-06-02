Greyhawk Signs Shares 10 Tips for Denver Businesses to Get Noticed with The Best Business Signs

Denver, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado -

Denver-based custom sign company Greyhawk Signs is offering the city’s business owners 10 tips on how to design signage for maximum local exposure. Readers can find out more about the company by visiting https://www.greyhawksigns.com/.

“Having an attractive sign on your property is a surefire way to get people to notice your business,” says the spokesperson for Greyhawk Signs. “If you follow these 10 simple tips, you are assured a high-quality sign that has the flair of professionalism and trustworthiness to get customers interested in what you have to offer.”

The first tip is to rely on an experienced signage designer for the best possible results. Only a trained eye can properly translate a business’s existing design ethos and promotional materials, such as fonts, colors, and logos, into outdoor or indoor signage that grabs the attention of those passing by, in all weather and lighting conditions.

Secondly, due to Denver’s semi-arid climate that can see highs of over 90 °F and occasionally also fall below 0 °F during the winters, the sign should be constructed from weather-resistant materials that can last for a long time.

Thirdly, Greyhawk Signs recommends Denver businesses consider lighted signs to attract customers all day long.

The fourth tip is to opt for dimensional letters, made of acrylic or aluminum, to ensure signs stand out among a sea of other brand names vying for attention. One alternative worth looking into, that combines the best of both worlds, is a lighted sign cabinet.

The fifth tip is to carefully proofread the design before the sign is manufactured. This includes checking spelling, word order, dimensions, resolution of the graphics, overall accuracy, and whether the sign gets the intended message across.

Sixth, Greyhawk Signs also has recommendations for smaller Denver stores. Establishments with not a lot of room for branding can maximize their existing space by using a combination of banners, storefront signage, and even decals.

Seventh, if the sign cannot be made large enough, for whatever reason, bumping up the use of color and contrast can make it stand out even more.

Eighth, Denver businesses should order and display new banner regularly to let customers know about any seasonal discounts and offers.

The nineth tip is to carefully consider the placement of the sign. Consult with signage professionals like Greyhawk Signs to determine the best placement options based on your business's location, visibility from main roads, and target audience.

Lastly, it is important to schedule regular maintenance and cleaning. Over time, signs accumulate dirt, dust, and other debris, which can dull their appearance and make them less effective. By implementing a maintenance schedule, you can keep your sign looking fresh, vibrant, and professional.

“The right signage will give your customers a visual focal point to associate with your business,” the spokesperson says. “It can not only serve you for years but also make your business a local fixture that helps define the character of the block or neighborhood you are in.

Greyhawk Signs has been providing Denver businesses with eye-catching signs at a fair price and with world-class customer service since 2008. The company’s range of products includes channel letter signs with LED and neon, custom fabricated signs, lighted sign cabinets and custom lit signs, dimensional letter signs, interior lobby signs, vinyl signs and banners, and more. Greyhawk Signs also offers other related services such as on-site surveys, project management, and sign permitting.

To get a first-hand look at what Greyhawk Signs has done for clients all over Denver, visit the company's website.

Denver business owners can get in touch with Greyhawk Signs at https://www.greyhawksigns.com/contact-us/ to inquire about its custom signs and services.

