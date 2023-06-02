Kinarus Therapeutics Publishes Invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting

Basel, Switzerland, 2 June 2023. Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (SIX: KNRS) (“Kinarus” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics to treat viral, respiratory, and ophthalmic diseases, today published the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which will be held at 10 a.m. CEST on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Radisson Blu Hotel Basel, Steinentorstrasse 25, 4051 Basel, Switzerland.

For information on the agenda items and proposals of the board of directors as well as on how to attend the 2023 Annual General Meeting, exercise voting rights or issue voting instructions to the independent proxy, shareholders can access the invitation to the 2023 Annual General Meeting at https://ir.kinarus.com/2023-agm/.

The annual report for the financial year 2022, including the management report, the statutory financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the auditors' report and the compensation report can be downloaded from the Company’s website: https://ir.kinarus.com/financial-reporting/.

The 2023 Annual General Meeting will be conducted in English. A record of the resolutions taken by the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be available after the 2023 Annual General Meeting on the Company’s website at https://ir.kinarus.com/2023-agm/.

Kinarus Therapeutics Holding AG (www.kinarus.com) was founded in 2017 by experienced pharmaceutical executives in Basel, Switzerland. The Kinarus team utilizes its knowledge and drug development competencies to in-license and develop mid-stage clinical assets in which they have identified an increased probability of clinical and regulatory success and a rapid path to market. Kinarus possesses the exclusive worldwide license to pamapimod, covering all indications, and has patented KIN001, its novel mechanism in combination with pioglitazone.

