QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Veijola)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions

























Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Heikki Veijola

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: QPR Software Oyj

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 32734/5/4

Reference number: 32735/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-05-31

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B

Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 135000 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 135000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-31

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Name of the instrument: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2022

Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 97908 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 97908 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For further information:

Heikki Veijola

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 40 922 6029













About QPR Software

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com















