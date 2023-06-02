QPR Software Plc: Managements’ Transactions (Veijola)

OPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 June 2023 at 9 am EET
Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heikki Veijola
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32734/5/4
Reference number: 32735/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-31
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 135000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 135000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
____________________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-05-31
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Name of the instrument: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2022
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 97908 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 97908 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
______________________________________________________
For further information:
Heikki Veijola
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 40 922 6029
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key medias
www.qpr.com