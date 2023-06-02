PayPoint Plc

02 June 2023

Positive Trading Update and Confirmation of Preliminary Results Date

PayPoint today reconfirms the guidance issued in the post-close trading update on 20 April 2023 that Group net revenue for the financial year ended 31 March 2023, excluding Appreciate Group, is expected to be around £125m (FY22: £115.1m) with accelerated revenue growth across all three business divisions. The Group anticipates that profit before tax for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 will be at the top end of the range of market expectations, excluding exceptional items and Appreciate Group impacts since completion of the acquisition, driven by the strong momentum across the business.

The Group has materially enhanced its platform and capabilities in the past year: our integrated payments platform has expanded with the addition of Open Banking and prepaid solutions to our solutions across card, Direct Debit and cash; our retailer and SME proposition is now stronger than ever, with multiple opportunities for partners to earn revenue; and our e-commerce offering has gone from strength to strength, delivering record volumes and an unparalleled in-store experience for consumers. This enhanced platform will unlock future opportunities and deliver sustainable and profitable growth for shareholders, underpinned by our business-wide partnership philosophy and intensity of execution.

The integration of Appreciate Group (now known as Love2shop) continues to progress well, opening up further revenue opportunities, expanding our capabilities further in the gifting, rewards and prepaid savings markets and enabling the creation of enterprise level solutions into new markets, combining our extensive payments and commerce solutions across the Group. These opportunities have accelerated since completion.

Trading has been positive early in the first quarter of FY24, and we look forward to updating the market further at our preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2023 on 6 July 2023.

Enquiries PayPoint plc FGS Global Nick Wiles, Chief Executive (Mobile: 07442 968960) Rollo Head Alan Dale, Finance Director (Mobile: 07778 043962) James Thompson (Telephone: 0207 251 3801) (Email: PayPoint-LON@fgsglobal.com)

ABOUT PAYPOINT GROUP

For tens of thousands of businesses and millions of consumers, we deliver innovative technology and services that make life a little easier.

The PayPoint Group serves a diverse range of organisations, from SME and convenience retailer partners, to local authorities, government, multinational service providers and e-commerce brands. Our products are split across four core business divisions:

In Shopping, we enhance retailer propositions and customer experiences through EPoS services via PayPoint One, card payment technology, Counter Cash, ATMs and home delivery technology partnerships in over 60,000 SME and retailer partner locations across multiple sectors. Our retail network of over 28,000 convenience stores is larger than all the banks, supermarkets and Post Offices put together

In E-commerce, we deliver best-in-class customer journeys through Collect+, a tech-based delivery solution that allows parcels to be picked up, dropped off and sent at thousands of local stores

In Payments and Banking, we give our clients and their customers choice in how to make and receive payments quickly and conveniently. This includes our channel-agnostic digital payments platform, MultiPay, offering solutions to clients across cash, card payments, direct debit and Open Banking. PayPoint also supports its eMoney clients with purchase and redemption of eMoney across its retail network.

In Love2shop, we provide gifting, employee engagement, consumer incentive and prepaid savings solutions to thousands of consumers and businesses. Love2shop is the UK’s number one multi-retailer gifting provider, offering consumers the choice to spend at more than 140 high-street and online retail partners. Park Christmas Savings is the UK’s biggest Christmas savings club, helping over 350,000 families manage the cost of Christmas, by offering a huge range of gift cards and vouchers from some of the biggest high street names.

Together, these solutions enable the PayPoint Group to create long-term value for all stakeholders, including customers, communities and the world we live in.