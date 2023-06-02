Crypto Valley Conference Kicks Off Today With An Unmissable Agenda And Captivating Speaker Line-Up





Rotkreuz, Switzerland, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Crypto Valley Association ’s leading event, the Crypto Valley Conference (CVC), commences today in Rotkreuz, Switzerland. The two-day immersive conference will host 1200 attendees and showcase over 85+ global industry leaders as it returns to the heart of Crypto Valley.



In partnership with Innosuisse and sponsored by IEEE , CVC offers in-depth panels and analysis on the future of blockchain technology and recent industry developments. Attendees will be treated to a front row seat at some of the most topical and insightful conversations the conference has to offer including risk management, liquidity provision, regulation, taxation, sustainability, AI and much more.

A series of bespoke masterclasses take center stage today and will be led by some of the industry’s most prominent organizations including the Cardano Foundation, Messari, AON, CME Group and Youhodler among others. This will be followed by a jam-packed schedule tomorrow. Teana Baker-Taylor, Vice President of Circle, will get proceedings underway on Friday morning with an opening fireside chat about a financially inclusive future. Other keynote speakers include Pascal Gauthier from Ledger, Dominic Williams from Dfinity Foundation, Marieke Flament from the NEAR Foundation and Frederik Gregaard from the Cardano Foundation and Demelza Hays from CoinTelegraph. They will be joined by speakers from Coinbase, Kraken, CME Group, Nasdaq, Bitcoin Suisse, BitGo, Bullish, Kaiko, SEBA Bank, Fireblocks and Sygnum Bank, among others. For a full list of speakers and events, read the full event agenda here .

Organized in collaboration with Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts , the sixth annual conference will spotlight the importance of creating new connections and building on existing ones. With no shortage of opportunities to socialize with other thought leaders in the space, the CVC’s popular Sunset Networking Boat Cruise will conclude the two-day event.

Commenting, Emi Lorincz, President of the Crypto Valley Association, said: “From its inception, the Crypto Valley Conference has been bringing together the strongest, steadiest and most influential minds of the Swiss and global crypto ecosystem. While the market constantly changes, one thing is certain – the technology has never been stronger, and innovation is sprouting everywhere. This year we continue CVC’s tradition of bringing attendees high quality, established speakers and also showcasing the newest projects through our Start-up Competition. We will dive into exciting topics like the future of Bitcoin, privacy, market making, liquidity provision, sustainability and so much more. The Crypto Valley Conference is a wonderful mix of quality content and intimate networking that fuels our community.”

For more information visit cryptovalleyconference.com , follow @thecryptovalley on Twitter, or check out #CVC23.

About Crypto Valley Association:

Founded in January 2017, the Crypto Valley Association is a not-for-profit association established to support the development of cryptographic technologies, blockchain, and other distributed ledger technologies by supporting startups and other companies in Zug, Switzerland and internationally. Crypto Valley’s mission is to shape an open, free, and prosperous economy spanning multiple sectors and create a thriving ecosystem of individuals and companies passionate about building the future with blockchain.

