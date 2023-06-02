Adevinta announces its Board of Directors is joined by eBay’s Julie Simpson

Oslo, 2 June 2023 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) today announced that Julie Simpson, eBay’s Vice President, Head of Internal Audit and Chief Audit Executive has been appointed by eBay to join Adevinta’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. She will replace eBay Chief Legal Officer Marie Oh Huber as a Board member.



At eBay, Julie Simpson oversees three critical risk management and control functions: Internal Audit, Sarbanes-Oxley and Enterprise Risk Management, as well several of eBay’s finance leadership development programmes. Ms. Simpson also serves on the Board of the eBay Foundation.



Marie Oh Huber commented, “I’ve enjoyed my time on the Adevinta board through a time of significant transition and exciting growth. I feel confident leaving the board in good hands.''



Ms. Huber will continue to serve in her capacity as SVP, Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Secretary of eBay Inc.



Says Orla Noonan, Chair of Adevinta’s Board of Directors: “I want to thank Marie for her contribution and am pleased to welcome Julie as a Board Director during these exciting times for Adevinta.”



Julie Simpson will also join the Audit and Risk Committee, replacing Mark Solomons, while Mr. Solomons will replace Marie Oh Huber on the Remuneration committee.



Prior to joining eBay, Julie Simpson has spent approximately twenty years in a variety of risk, controls, accounting and finance management roles at Yahoo!, PayPal, Visto, and 3Com. She started her career at Arthur Andersen, a public accounting firm, working in the Los Angeles and San Jose, California offices. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of California, Santa Barbara and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.







