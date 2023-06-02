Large Format Display Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $18.59 Billion by 2027 at a 7.6% CAGR

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large Format Display Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global large fromat display market is expected to grow from $12.75 billion in 2022 to $13.87 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The large fromat display market is expected to grow to $18.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The increased applications for digital signage are expected to propel the growth of the large format display market going forward. Digital signage refers to display technologies used to display digital images and messages on large format displays such as video walls. Large Format Displays are essential for interactive meeting room applications, presentations, and digital signage.

For instance, in May 2021, according to the article published by Scala, a US-based company operating in customized digital signage in various sectors, approximately 73% of educational institutes worldwide are viewing digital signage as the future of communication in modern education. Therefore, increased applications for digital signage are driving the growth of the large format display market.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the large format display market. Major companies operating in the large format display market are focused on research and development for product innovations that could give better solutions for displays used for commercial purposes and strengthen their position in the large format display market.

For instance, in December 2021, Lenovo Group Limited, a China-based company operating in electronics manufacturing introduced its advanced large format display integrated with an innovative technology of system-on-a-chip (SoC) known as ThinkVision. ThinkVision's LFD displays have the distinct feature of system-on-a-chip (SoC), an electronic microchip also known as a single integrated circuit (IC) that contains all of the necessary electronic circuits and parts for a given system for efficient working systems such as more processing power and memory in a smaller space.

These displays can be customized with the required android operating system as per client need and added unique functionalities such as own video from built-in apps, touch-screen monitor, wirelessly connectivity, and others. It also has an integrated smart whiteboard feature that enables simultaneous drawing by several users.



North America was the largest region in the large format display market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the large format display report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the large format display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for large format display ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The large format display market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

1) By Display Type: Video Wall; Standalone Display

2) By Technology: Large Format Display(LFD) with LED backlit display; Large Format Display (LFD) with OLED; Large Format Display(LFD) with E-Paper

3) By Application: Indoor; Outdoor

4) By End User: Commercial; Infrastructural; Institutional



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.87 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $18.59 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

