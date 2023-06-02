RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-06-02
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,977
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|22
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|2.303 %
|Lowest yield
|2.290 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.313 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|46.40
|Auction date
|2023-06-02
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 750
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,035
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|33
|Number of accepted bids
|20
|Average yield
|2.462 %
|Lowest yield
|2.440 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.483 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|26.67