RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-06-02
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 750 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,977 
Volume sold, SEK mln750 
Number of bids22 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.303 %
Lowest yield2.290 %
Highest accepted yield2.313 %
% accepted at highest yield       46.40 

 

Auction date2023-06-02
Loan1053 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 750 
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,035
Volume sold, SEK mln750 
Number of bids33 
Number of accepted bids20 
Average yield2.462 %
Lowest yield2.440 %
Highest accepted yield2.483 %
% accepted at highest yield       26.67 



 