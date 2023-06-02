Stadium Seating Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.63 Billion by 2027 at a 3.3% CAGR

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stadium Seating Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global stadium seating market is expected to grow from $1.38 billion in 2022 to $1.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The stadium seating market is expected to grow to $1.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The rising interest of people in sports around the globe is expected to propel the growth of the stadium seating market going forward. People are showing more interest in sports as they want to relax and enjoy themselves. Stadium seating gives more convenience to the people attending live sports as spectators on the upper decks where they can clearly watch the sports with unblocked sightlines.

For instance, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, a UK-based public sector information provider, from October to December 2021, 17% of adults attended live sporting events in person. Football was the sport that received the most attention (63%), followed by rugby (14%), and other sports (19%). Men and adults without a chronic illness or handicap had the highest attendance at live sporting events. Therefore, the rising interest of people in sports across the globe is driving the growth of the stadium seating market.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the stadium seating market. Major companies operating in the stadium seating market are entering into partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2021, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), a US-based entity that writes the rules of competition for most high school sports and activities, partnered with Hussey Seating, a US-based company that operates in stadium seating.

Through this partnership, Hussey Seating provides high-quality seating solutions with outstanding lifetime value. Additionally, in March 2021, RECARO Automotive, a US-based automotive performance seating brand that also operates stadium seating, partnered with Williams Esports, a UK-based motor racing company. Through this partnership, Williams ESports and the team's best esports players work together to ensure that they can perform at their best even when seated for long periods.



North America was the largest region in the stadium seating market in 2022. The regions covered in the stadium seating market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the stadium seating market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral comodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for stadium seating? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The stadium seating market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Fixed Seating; Telescopic Seating; Bleachers Or Grandstands

2) By Material: Metal; Wood; Plastic

3) By Design: Foldable; Non-Foldable

4) By Application: Indoor Stadium; Outdoor Stadium



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.43 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.63 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Stadium Seating Market Characteristics



3. Stadium Seating Market Trends And Strategies



4. Stadium Seating Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Stadium Seating Market Size And Growth



6. Stadium Seating Market Segmentation

7. Stadium Seating Market Regional And Country Analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Avant Sports Industrial Co. Ltd.

Camatic Seating

RECARO Automotive GmbH

Kotobuki Seating International Inc.

SERIES Seating LLC

Mobiliario

Figueras Seating

Ferco Seating Ltd.

Daplast

The Box Seat International Ltd.

Irwin Seating Company

Shenzhen Yourease Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.

Hussey Seating Company

Preferred Seating LLC

Stadium Seating Enterprises

Prestige Multi System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/foh32l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment