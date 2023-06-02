North America Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Report 2023: Featuring Materialise, Colfax, Reckitt Benckiser, Hanger, Ossur & More

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores, and Others), By Type (Custom-made and Pre-fabricated), By Material, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Foot Orthotic Insoles Market should witness market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Orthotics are created and designed in accordance with guidelines provided by a podiatrist. These design requirements may cover the material, form, and kind of orthotics the patient requires. As a result, a podiatrist is the only person who can prescribe foot orthotics. An "externally applied apparatus that can be installed in a shoe to aid support or enhance the function of the foot and/or ankle" is what is typically referred to as a foot orthosis.



An orthotic device's main objectives are to enhance biomechanics, redistribute pressure, or accommodate inherited or acquired abnormalities. The ultimate goal is to establish and maintain near-neutral subtalar joint alignment throughout the gait cycle or the person's highest level of function.



Studies conducted in the United States that took into consideration the occurrence of plantar fasciitis across demographic groupings discovered links between plantar fasciitis and growing older, having a higher body mass index (BMI), and being female. The presence of significant companies, which enables more product availability on the market, and developed healthcare systems in nations like the United States are the main drivers driving the demand for foot orthotic insoles for the treatment of varicose veins.



The US market dominated the North America Foot Orthotic Insoles Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $1,296.7 Million by 2028. The Canada market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market should witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2022-2028).



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Drug Stores, and Others. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Custom-made and Pre-fabricated. Based on Material, the market is segmented into Thermoplastics, Composite Carbon Fiber, and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



