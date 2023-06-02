Global Ophthalmoscopes Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $408.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6%

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmoscopes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Direct, Indirect), By Application (Diabetic Retinopathy, Macular Degeneration, Retinal Repair, Glaucoma), By End-use (Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ophthalmoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 408.7 million by 2030 to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Welch Allyn

Keeler Ltd.co

Zumax medical co. ltd

Albert Waeschle

Neitz Instruments Co., Ltd.

US Ophthalmic

Heine USA Ltd

HONSUN Group

Rudolf Riester GmbH

Dino-Lite Europe

The increasing technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, the growing prevalence of eye disorders, and increasing healthcare expenditure, particularly in emerging economies, are the key factors driving the growth of the ophthalmoscopes market.



Portable ophthalmoscopes are handheld devices used to examine the eye's interior including the retina, optic disc, and blood vessels. The growing demand for portable ophthalmoscopes is increasing due to their ease of use and convenience. They are typically used by optometrists, eye doctors, and other medical professionals.



Additionally, advancement in technology is also a primary factor contributing to the demand for ophthalmoscopes. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being incorporated into ophthalmoscopes, allowing for the automatic detection and diagnosis of eye diseases. AI-powered ophthalmoscopes can analyze images of the retina and optic nerve, identifying patterns and anomalies that may be indicative of eye diseases.



More than 2.9 million Americans aged 40 and older have low vision. Nearly 4.2 million Americans aged 40 and older are visually impaired. Approximately 8% of men and 0.5% of women with Northern European ancestry have the most common form of color blindness that makes it hard to see red or green. Such a rise in the incidence of eye disorders across the globe is anticipated to propel market growth.



The key players are involved in strategies, such as entering into product launches, collaborations & agreements, and mergers & acquisitions, to expand its geographical presence.

For instance, in August 2022, Swaraashi Netralya announced the launch ophthalmic devices including ophthalmoscope to identify eye concerns among adults as well as children's. The Mirante SLO/OCT, a scanning laser ophthalmoscope used to capture high-quality color images was launched in India.



Ophthalmoscopes Market Report Highlights

Direct ophthalmoscopes accounted for the largest market share in 2022 owing to rising usage for examining the optic disc, retina, and other structures at the back of the eye

Based on application, glaucoma accounted for the largest market share of 31.8% in 2022 and is the leading cause of blindness in the U.S. and across the globe

Ophthalmic clinics are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share of 32.3% in 2022 owing to the growing prevalence of eye diseases & disorders and rising advancement

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $245.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $408.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Ophthalmoscopes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing incidence of eye diseases

3.2.1.2. Increasing technological advancements & government initiatives

3.2.1.3. Increasing awareness about eye health

3.2.1.4. Growing geriatric population

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Limited availability & technological limitations

3.2.2.2. High cost of ophthalmoscopes

3.3. Dental Regeneration: Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Ophthalmoscopes Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Direct

4.1.2. Indirect

4.2. Ophthalmoscopes Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Ophthalmoscopes Market by Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5.1. Direct

4.5.1.1. Direct Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Indirect

4.5.2.1. Indirect Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Ophthalmoscopes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Diabetic Retinopathy

5.1.2. Macular Degeneration

5.1.3. Retinal Repair

5.1.4. Glaucoma

5.1.5. Others

5.2. Ophthalmoscopes Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Ophthalmoscopes Market by Application Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5.1. Diabetic Retinopathy

5.5.1.1. Diabetic Retinopathy Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Macular Degeneration

5.5.2.1. Macular Degeneration Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.3. Retinal Repair

5.5.3.1. Retinal Repair Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.4. Glaucoma

5.5.4.1. Glaucoma Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.5. Others

5.5.5.1. Others Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Ophthalmoscopes Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.1.1. Hospitals

6.1.2. Ophthalmic Clinics

6.1.3. Others

6.2. Ophthalmoscopes Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Ophthalmoscopes Market by End-use Outlook

6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5.1. Hospitals

6.5.1.1. Hospitals Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Ophthalmic Clinics

6.5.2.1. Ophthalmic Clinics Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.3. Others

6.5.3.1. Others Ophthalmoscopes Market, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Ophthalmoscopes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles



