Family Office Market Size 2023 Key Companies Profile, Brief Introduction, Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations will achieve USD 21012.49 million by 2028

PUNE, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Family Office Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

Family Office Market Report Contains 2023: -

Complete overview of the global Family Office Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Family Office Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Family Office market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Family Office Market and current trends in the enterprise

BNY Mellon Wealth Management,BMO Harris Bank,Hawthorn,Abbot Downing,Glenmede Trust Company,Rockefeller Capital Management,UBS Global Family Office Group,Wilmington Trust,Northern Trust,Atlantic Trust,HSBC Private Bank,Pictet,U.S. Trust Family Office,Bessemer Trust,Citi Private Bank,Stonehage Fleming Family & Partners

Family Office Market Segmentation: -

Market Overview of Global Family Office market:

The latest research study on the global Family Office market finds that the global Family Office market reached a value of USD 13699.17 million in 2022. It’s expected that the market will achieve USD 21012.49 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period.



Family office is designed to provide clients with professional, independent and comprehensive family affairs management. Through the global financial consulting, tax planners, law firms, accounting firms, asset management, education experts, health consultants and other top professional consultants, they create tailor-made full-service services for the wealthy family. Based on the family's sustainable business position, the service covers all aspects of family life and interpersonal relationships. Highly focused on the individual needs of customers.



Limitations

With the booming capital market and the rapid increase in the number of wealthy people, the family office as a new service model is gradually receiving attention from various financial institutions in emerging markets. However, family offices are still in their infancy in emerging markets, and various systems and models remain to be explored.

In addition, because each family wants to find the best professional team to serve themselves, this means that many family offices need to compete for talent when recruiting talent. In addition to experts and elites in various fields, some people in the family office need to be responsible for finding suitable talents and products when the family needs them, and docking the corresponding resources. However, emerging markets are faced with talent shortages, and they need to introduce a large number of talents.



Opportunities

According to a recent survey by UBS and Campden Wealth Research on the "2018 Global Family Office", the global family office has a significant investment return, with an average return of 15.5%, much higher than the 7% in 2016 and 2015. 0.3%. Among them, the Asia Pacific region performed the best, with an average return on investment of 16.4%, which was mainly due to the outstanding performance of stocks and private equity direct investment in developing markets in 2017. In addition, growth in the Asia Pacific region is also affected by the high allocation of real estate, and the survey results also show that the family offices in the Asia Pacific region are more inclined to growth investment strategies.

Region Overview:

In global comparison, a significant portion of the revenue was generated in Europe (38.92% in 2021).

Company Overview:

HSBC Private Bank is one of the major players operating in the Family Office market, holding a share of 4.3% in 2020.

HSBC Private Bank

As part of the HSBC Group, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations, HSBC Private Bank seeks to be the leading international private bank for business owners and their families. It provides clients with wealth, business and family succession solutions in the largest and fastest growing markets around the world. HSBC Private Bank is the marketing name for the private banking business conducted by the principal private banking subsidiaries of the HSBC Group.

Bessemer Trust

Bessemer Trust, National Association provides wealth management services to private clients. The company provides investments, such as hedge funds, private equity, and real estate. In addition, it offers legacy planning, tax strategies, family wealth stewardship, concentrated holding strategies, family company advisory, insurance advisory, philanthropic advisory, real estate advisory, and financial services.

Segmentation Overview:

Among different product types, Multi Family Office segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in 2027.

Single Family Office (SFO)

A single family office is a private company. In general, a fully functional single family office participates in all or part of a family's investment, principal, trust, and estate management.

Multi Family Office (MFO)

Except for a handful of private family offices that are not open to other families, most family offices sell services to other families, which are called Multi Family offices. In addition to a single family office function, a Multi Family office manages the finances of multiple families, which are not necessarily related.

Virtual Family Office (VFO)

For families looking for a family office to manage finances and not wanting to build a physical company, outsourcing services to external providers that provide services and consulting is called a virtual family office.

Application Overview:

The market's largest segment by application is the segment Financial, with a market share of 43.29% in 2021.

The report covers a research time span from 2018 to 2029; combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis; presents not only an overview of the global Family Office market in metrics of sales, revenue, growth rate, but also a deeper dive into the segmented market by region, product type and downstream industry, showing the readers a clear and distinct picture of how the market is distributed from different perspectives.

For competitive landscape, prominent players with considerable market shares are comprehensively analyzed in this report. With information regarding the concentration ratio and detailed data reflecting the market performance of each player shared, the readers can acquire a holistic view of the competitive situation and a better understanding of their competitors.

As the COVID-19 takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets. We analyzed the impact of the pandemic in detail, along with other key factors, such as macro-economy, regional conflicts, industry related news and policies. Meanwhile, market investment scenario, technology status and developments, supply chain challenges, among other essential research elements are all covered.

Research Scope

This report provides an overview of the global Family Office market and analyzes the segmented market by product type, downstream industry, and region, presenting data points such as sales, revenue, growth rate, explaining the current status and future trends of the Family Office and its sub-markets in an intuitive way.

researcher’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global Family Office Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Family Office Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

