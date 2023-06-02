Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market Report (2023-2028): Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, Technology, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market is estimated to be USD 959.31 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1297.15 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle
- Increasing Incidences of Hypertension
- Government Initiatives
- Increase in Application of Portable and Personalized Devices
Restraints
- High Cost Associated with Technological Development
- Stringent Government Regulations
Opportunities
- Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries
Challenges
- Product Recall
- Lack of Trained Professionals
Market Segmentations
The Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market is segmented based on Product Type, Technology, End User, and Geography.
- By Product Type, the market is classified into Disposable Transducers and Reusable Transducers.
- By Technology, the market is classified into Aneroid, Digital, and Wearable.
- By End User, the market is classified into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Hospitals.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Harvard Apparatus, ICU Medical Company, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
- Medtronic
- A & D Company
- AD Instruments
- Argon Medical Devices
- B. Braun Melsungen
- BIOPAC Systems
- Honeywell
- Lepu Medical
- Med Accessories
- Hisern Medical
- ICU Medical
- Merit Medical
- Philips
- Biosensors International
- FISO Technologies
- Harvard Apparatus
- Elcam Medical
- Biobeat Technologies
- BL Lifesciences
- Masimo
- Magnet Schultz
- Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology
- Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments
- Shenzhen Prunus Medical
- TE Connectivity
- Thyracont
- CODAN Companies
