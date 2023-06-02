Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market Report (2023-2028): Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, Technology, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market is estimated to be USD 959.31 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1297.15 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Geriatric Population and Sedentary Lifestyle

Increasing Incidences of Hypertension

Government Initiatives

Increase in Application of Portable and Personalized Devices

Restraints

High Cost Associated with Technological Development

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Developing Countries

Challenges

Product Recall

Lack of Trained Professionals



Market Segmentations



The Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market is segmented based on Product Type, Technology, End User, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Disposable Transducers and Reusable Transducers.

By Technology, the market is classified into Aneroid, Digital, and Wearable.

By End User, the market is classified into Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Hospitals.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Harvard Apparatus, ICU Medical Company, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $959.31 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1297.15 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 PESTLE Analysis

5.4 SWOT Analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.6 Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession

5.7 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Disposable Transducers

6.3 Reusable Transducers



7 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aneroid

7.3 Digital

7.4 Wearable



8 Global Blood Pressure Transducers Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.3 Clinics

8.4 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.5 Hospitals



9 Americas' Blood Pressure Transducers Market



10 Europe's Blood Pressure Transducers Market



11 Middle East and Africa's Blood Pressure Transducers Market



12 APAC's Blood Pressure Transducers Market



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



15 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

A & D Company

AD Instruments

Argon Medical Devices

B. Braun Melsungen

BIOPAC Systems

Honeywell

Lepu Medical

Med Accessories

Hisern Medical

ICU Medical

Merit Medical

Philips

Biosensors International

FISO Technologies

Harvard Apparatus

Elcam Medical

Biobeat Technologies

BL Lifesciences

Masimo

Magnet Schultz

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments

Shenzhen Prunus Medical

TE Connectivity

Thyracont

CODAN Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/433xx4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment