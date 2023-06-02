Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market Report (2023-2028): Increase in Demand for SATCOM On-The-Move (OTM) Solutions Boosts Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market (2023-2028) by Platform, Component, Application, Installation Type, & Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market is estimated to be USD 653.25 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 867.62 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.84%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in demand for SATCOM On-The-Move (OTM) Solutions
  • Growing adoption of high-altitude, long endurance (HALE) For Surveillance Applications

Restraints

  • High Cost of Systems
  • Chances of Congestion of Frequencies

Opportunities

  • Ongoing Development of Ultra-Compact SATCOM Terminals
  • Rising Popularity of High-Throughput and Beyond-Line-Of-sight (BLOS) connectivity For Small Aviation Platform

Challenges

  • Rising Cyber Security Issues


Market Segmentations

The Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market is segmented based on Platform, Component, Application, Installation Type, & Geography.

  • By Platform, the market is classified into Commercial Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Military Aircraft and Others.
  • By Component, the market is classified into Transceivers, Modems and Routers, SATCOM Radomes, Airborne Radio, SATCOM Terminals and Others.
  • By Application, the market is classified into Government & Defense and Commercial.
  • By Installation Type, the market is classified into New Installation and Upgradation.
  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aselsan A.S., Ball Corp., Cobham Ltd., etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
  • The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the Report
  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
  • The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
  • Important market dynamics and trends
  • Market segmentation
  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
  • Market shares and strategies of key players
  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages146
Forecast Period2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$653.25 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$867.62 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate5.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Platform
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Commercial Aircraft
6.3 Wide-Body Aircraft
6.4 Narrow-Body Aircraft
6.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
6.6 Military Aircraft
6.7 Others

7 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Transceivers
7.3 Modems and Routers
7.4 SATCOM Radomes
7.5 Airborne Radio
7.6 SATCOM Terminals
7.7 Others

8 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Government & Defense
8.3 Commercial

9 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Installation Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 New Installation
9.3 Upgradation

10 Americas' Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market

11 Europe's Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market

12 Middle East and Africa's Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market

13 APAC's Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Aselsan A.S.
  • Ball Corp.
  • Cobham Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hughes Network Systems, LLC
  • Inmarsat Global Ltd.
  • Iridium Communications Inc.
  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • Viasat Inc.

