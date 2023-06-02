Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market Report (2023-2028): Increase in Demand for SATCOM On-The-Move (OTM) Solutions Boosts Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market (2023-2028) by Platform, Component, Application, Installation Type, & Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market is estimated to be USD 653.25 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 867.62 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.84%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in demand for SATCOM On-The-Move (OTM) Solutions

Growing adoption of high-altitude, long endurance (HALE) For Surveillance Applications

Restraints

High Cost of Systems

Chances of Congestion of Frequencies

Opportunities

Ongoing Development of Ultra-Compact SATCOM Terminals

Rising Popularity of High-Throughput and Beyond-Line-Of-sight (BLOS) connectivity For Small Aviation Platform

Challenges

Rising Cyber Security Issues



Market Segmentations



The Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market is segmented based on Platform, Component, Application, Installation Type, & Geography.

By Platform, the market is classified into Commercial Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Narrow-Body Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Military Aircraft and Others.

By Component, the market is classified into Transceivers, Modems and Routers, SATCOM Radomes, Airborne Radio, SATCOM Terminals and Others.

By Application, the market is classified into Government & Defense and Commercial.

By Installation Type, the market is classified into New Installation and Upgradation.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aselsan A.S., Ball Corp., Cobham Ltd., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the Report

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $653.25 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $867.62 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Platform

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial Aircraft

6.3 Wide-Body Aircraft

6.4 Narrow-Body Aircraft

6.5 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

6.6 Military Aircraft

6.7 Others



7 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transceivers

7.3 Modems and Routers

7.4 SATCOM Radomes

7.5 Airborne Radio

7.6 SATCOM Terminals

7.7 Others



8 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government & Defense

8.3 Commercial



9 Global Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market, By Installation Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 New Installation

9.3 Upgradation



10 Americas' Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market



11 Europe's Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market



13 APAC's Airborne L-Band SATCOM Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Aselsan A.S.

Ball Corp.

Cobham Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Inmarsat Global Ltd.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

