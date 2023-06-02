Video Streaming Software Global Market Report 2023: Growing Preference for Online Streaming Services Over Traditional TV Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Streaming Software Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Streaming Type, Deployment Mode, Delivery Channel (Pay-Tv, Internet Protocol Tv, Over-The-Top), Monetization Model, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The video streaming software market size is expected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2023 to USD 25.5 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.3% during the forecast period. The growing preference for online streaming services over traditional Tv, the growth in demand for real-time videos are some of the opportunities for the video streaming software market growth. The lack of accessibility to strong video infrastructure represents a significant challenge for the growth of the video streaming software market.

As per component, the service segment to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The video streaming software market by component is divided into solutions and services. The services segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecasted period of the video streaming software market. The services provide the necessary support to uphold the efficiency of business processes, increase the growth of enterprises, and reduce unwanted operational expenses. The professional and managed services offered by video streaming software providers can help customers achieve their video streaming goals more efficiently and effectively.

As per streaming type, the live streaming segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The streaming type is segmented into live streaming and video-on-demand streaming. As per segment, live streaming is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. With the emergence of mobile devices, laptops, and tablets, there is increased use of these devices for video streaming. This has raised the demand for live video streaming solutions. The growing demand for live video streaming solutions is expected to create new opportunities for solution providers to engage their customers by providing HD video services. Further, live video streaming solutions also help in increasing the number of viewers and customer loyalty. Live video streaming can be deployed both on-premises and cloud to facilitate superior management of video content.

As per region, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period

The video streaming software market is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of global video streaming software market share, North America holds the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to last throughout the forecast period. The major video streaming software players resides in US and Canada in this region.

Due to a number of factors, including the existence of numerous businesses with advanced IT infrastructure and the accessibility of technical skills, North America is the market with the most established video streaming software adoption. Modernizations in cloud computing, mobile technologies, and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) also propelling the adoption of video streaming software across all areas, especially the financial and government industries.

More businesses are adopting the cloud strategy as its advantages become clearer. Since organizations use cutting-edge application development technologies at different levels as part of their strategy to thrive in the competitive industry, the video streaming software market in North America is predicted to grow slowly over the duration of the forecast period. Among all the nations, the US is anticipated to have the largest market for video streaming software.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices and Internet Users

Growing Demand for Vod Streaming

Technological Advancements in Digital Media Industry

Growing Need for Transcoding to Deliver Videos to Maximum End-users

Increase in Demand for High-Quality Videos

Advancement in AI to Foster Demand for Video Streaming Software

Restraints

High Content Creation Cost and Threat of Content Piracy

Network Connectivity and Infrastructure Issues

Opportunities

Growing Preference for Online Streaming Services Over Traditional TV

Optimization of Network Bandwidth

Growth in Demand for Real-Time Video Services

Emergence of 6G Technology to Boost Video Streaming Software Growth

Challenges

Growing Threat of Video Content Security and Privacy

Poor Internet Speed to Reduce Quality of Service

Concerns Related to Compatibility

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 336 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Video Streaming Software Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Video Streaming Solutions to Manage All Activities, from Capturing to Ingestion and Final Delivery

6.2.2 Transcoding & Processing

6.2.2.1 Transcoding & Processing to Enable Delivery of High-Quality Video Content to Viewers

6.2.3 Video Management Software

6.2.3.1 Video Management Software to Enable Users to Manage Video Content

6.2.4 Video Distribution

6.2.4.1 Organizations to Deliver High-Quality Video Content to Large Audience in Real-Time

6.2.5 Video Analytics

6.2.5.1 Video Analytics to Optimize Video Content and Delivery

6.2.6 Video Security

6.2.6.1 Video Security Measures to Protect Against Theft, Piracy, and Unauthorized Access

6.2.7 Other Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Video Streaming Software Services to Provide Users with Tools and Features to Deliver High-Quality Video Content

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Professional Services to Enable Businesses to Integrate Their Video Streaming Software with Other Systems

6.3.2.2 Integration & Implementation

6.3.2.2.1 Integration & Implementation Services to Help Users Maximize Value of Video Streaming Software Investment

6.3.2.3 Consulting

6.3.2.3.1 Consulting Services to Help Businesses in Video Streaming Software Industry to Stay Competitive

6.3.2.4 Support & Maintenance

6.3.2.4.1 Support & Maintenance Services to Ensure Reliable and Secure Operation of Video Streaming Software

6.3.3 Managed Services

6.3.3.1 Managed Services Providers to Monitor and Optimize System Performance

7 Video Streaming Software Market, by Streaming Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Live Streaming

7.2.1 Live Streaming to Provide Unique Opportunity for Viewers and Content Creators

7.3 Video-On-Demand Streaming

7.3.1 Increasing Need for Video Streaming to Boost Growth of Video-On-Demand Solution

8 Video Streaming Software Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises Deployment to be Cost-Effective Than Cloud-based Solutions

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud Deployment Mode to Deliver High-Quality Video Streaming Services to Users

9 Video Streaming Software Market, by Delivery Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pay-Tv

9.2.1 Delivery of Pay-Tv Through Video Streaming to Enable Greater Flexibility and Convenience for Viewers

9.3 Internet Protocol Tv (IPTV)

9.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness and Customization Options by Iptv to Drive Demand

9.4 Over-The-Top (OTT)

9.4.1 OTT Ensures a High-Quality Viewing Experience for Users

10 Video Streaming Software Market, by Monetization Model

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Subscription-based

10.2.1 Deliverance of Enhanced Customer Experience to Fuel Demand for Subscription-based Monetization Model

10.3 Advertising-based

10.3.1 Higher Penetration of Internet and Use of Mobile Devices to Drive Demand for Advertising-based Monetization Model

10.4 Transaction-based

10.4.1 Attractive Video Packages to Boost Demand for Transaction-based Monetization Model

11 Video Streaming Software Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Media & Entertainment

11.2.1 Ability to Select Content as Per One's Interest to Drive Growth

11.3 BFSI

11.3.1 Video Streaming Software to Enable Better Customer Service, and Reach Wider Audiences Through Marketing Efforts

11.4 Academia & Education

11.4.1 Proliferation of Elearning and Smart Education System to Drive Growth

11.5 Healthcare

11.5.1 Healthcare Industry to Adopt Video Streaming Services to Improve Patient Care, Increase Efficiency, and Reduce Costs

11.6 Government

11.6.1 Use of Video Streaming Services in Live Events, Conferences, and Public Education

11.7 Other Verticals

12 Video Streaming Software Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent/Related Markets

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Agile Content

Akamai

Blue Billywig

Brightcove

Contus Tech

Dacast

Dailymotion

Edgio

Haivision

Hive Streaming

IBM

Kaltura

Kinura

Kollective Technology

Mediaplatform

Movingimage

Muvi

Netgem

Panopto

Piksel

Qumu

Ravnur

Sonic Foundry

Sproutvideo

Ustudio

Vbrick

Vidizmo

Vidyard

Vimeo

Vixy

Wowza

Zixi

