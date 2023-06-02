Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Smart Homes Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market - Market Size & Forecasting to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market is estimated to be USD 49.31 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 95.18 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for smart homes, growing awareness about energy conservation, growing automotive industry, and superior chemical and mechanical benefits offered by PU compared to other competing materials have made polyurethane foam market a lucrative market. Polyurethane is the most widely used and diverse family of thermosetting polymers that are widely used in a wide range of end-use applications.

Polyurethane foam is manufactured by the reaction between polyols and diisocyanates, which are generally derived from crude oil. The polyurethane foam is more reasonable and safe mode of reducing carbon emission and global warming effects. This is the leading factor which drives the growth of the global polyurethane foam market.

The demand for polyurethane foam is increasing significantly owing to reduced wastage, elevated recyclability and enhanced lifecycle of the end product.

Moreover, the increasing industrialization results in the increasing use of polyurethane foam in construction, packaging, furniture and footwear, thereby driving the global market Polyurethane (PU) Foam market is segmented on the basis of foam type, cell structure, raw material type, density composition, application, and region.



Based on foam type, the market has been segmented into rigid, flexible and spray. Among these, spray segment projected to gain significant growth during the forecast period. The spray foam segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The demand for spray foams is increasing from the building and construction industry as they are primarily used for acoustic insulation and roofing applications.



Based on the cell structure segment, the market is divided into microcellular polyurethane foams and nanocellular polyurethane foams. Among these, microcellular polyurethane foams segment projected to gain higher growth during the forecast period. The market is projected witness significant growth in the coming years, owing to the rising demand for lightweight materials from various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.

On the basis raw material type, the market has been segmented into Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) and others. Among these, Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) segment projected to gain significant growth during the forecast period.

Growth in the polyurethane production has been attributed to various consumer trends like personalization in products like cars, to furniture, increase in the rate of urbanization, greater environmental awareness and greater investments in the personal technology and personal comfort.

Density composition segment divided into low-density polyurethane foams, medium-density polyurethane foams and high-density polyurethane foams. Among these, high-density polyurethane foams segment projected to gain higher demand during the forecast period. The high-density polyurethane foams segment is expected to register large growth during the forecast period owing to its advanced properties like durability and high performance.



Based on application segment, market has been divided into bedding & furniture, building & construction, transportation, electronics, footwear, packaging and others. The building and construction end-user segment is contributing majorly to the growth of the global polyurethane foam market. The polyurethane foam finds its uses in flooring, waterproofing, and thermal insulators.



Based on production process segment, market has been divided into slabstock foam, molded foam, lamination and spraying. The molded foam segment held the significant market share over the forcasting year. Moulding Foam is used to make intricately shaped products such as seat cushions, paddings, head restraints, dampers, and construction materials. Pouring or injecting the components through a mixing head and into a preheated mould is the method used in this process.



Based on recycling of polyurethane foam segment, market has been divided into chemical recycling and physical recycling. During the forecasting year, chemical recycling of polyurethane foams contributed a significant market share. Many thermochemical methods for recycling polyurethanes, such as hydrolysis, glycolsis, alcoholysis, and aminoloysis, have been developed.



Based on distribution channel segment, market has been divided into online and offline. The offline segmemnt held the largest market share in the distribution channel segment over the forcasting period. Companies have their own distribution network for offline channel. The incasing trend of online distribution channel will significant growth due to incasing high internet penetration of internet.



By region, this market is segmented by North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The rapid growth of the Asia Pacific region is credited to the increasing demand from various industries. Also, factors like growing demand for polyurethane foams from various industries as well as rising footprint of the global players dealing in polyurethane foams is expected to drive the polyurethane foams market in the region. The competitive scenario highlights the performance of major companies operating in this market. This includes detailed profiling of major companies and their competitive benchmarking.





Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 267 Forecast Period 2019 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2019 $36.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $95.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Abstract



2. Market Introduction



3. Key Related Data

3.1 Key Industry Trends

3.2 Technology Advancement

3.3 Building & Construction Sector Outlook, by Key Countries

3.4 Other Key Industry Outlook

3.4.1 Automotive Sector

3.4.2 Electronics Sector

3.4.3 Textile Sector

3.4.4 Others

3.5 Guidelines & Regulations

3.5.1 Major Regulatory Agencies

3.5.2 Standards

3.6 Covid- 19 Impact on Global Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market

3.6.1 Impact on Supply Chain

3.6.2 Demand Analysis During the Pandemic

3.6.3 Regional/Country Analysis



4. Impact Factor Analysis

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.1.1 Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.3.1 Expansion of End-Use Industries

4.1.4 Challenges

4.1.4.1 Stringent Regulations

4.2 Porter's Five Force Model

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Threat of Substitute

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5. Market Development Analysis



6. Global Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market, by Foam Type (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)



7. Global Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market, by Density Composition (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)



8. Global Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market, by Material Type (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)



9. Global Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market, by Distribution Channel (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)



10. Global Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market, by End-User (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)



11. Global Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market, Regional Analysis (Pre-Covid and Covid Market Estimation and Forecast, 2019-2032), Value (Usd Million), Volume (Tons)



12. Global Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market, Competitive Intelligence



13. Global Polyurethane (Pu) Foam Market, Company Analysis



14. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BASF Se (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Dow Inc. (US)

Dupont (US)

Euroflex Ltd.( Uganda)

Foampartner(Switzerland)

Henkel Adhesives Technologies (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Inoac Corporation

Lanxess (Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Polybit(Australia)

Recticel Nv/Sa (Belgium)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Tosoh Europe B.V. (Japan)

Trelleborg (Sweden)

Ufp Technologies Inc.(Usa)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd (China)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1tve3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment