Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market Size To Grow USD 8.08 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 8.7%

New York, United States , June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market Size is to grow from USD 3.51 billion in 2022 to USD 8.08 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1984

Data center racks and enclosures are essential components of modern data centers. Racks provide a structured framework for housing servers and network equipment, optimizing space utilization and facilitating easy access for maintenance. They offer features like cable management and ventilation to ensure efficient and organized operations. Enclosures add an extra layer of physical security by enclosing the racks and controlling access to authorized personnel only. They also contribute to noise reduction and help maintain optimal temperature and airflow. Together, data center racks and enclosures enhance the overall performance, reliability, and security of data center infrastructure.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for data center rack & enclosure market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the data center rack & enclosure market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the data center rack & enclosure market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 215 pages with 133 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Service), By Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, IT & telecom, Manufacturing, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032" Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1984

The frame design segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% during the forecast period.

Based on the type of component, the global data center rack & enclosure market is segmented into solution and service. The frame design sub-segment of solutions is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period within the data center rack and enclosure market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for flexible and modular rack designs that offer scalability and customization options. The frame design plays a crucial role in accommodating various equipment sizes and configurations, optimizing space utilization, and enabling easy installation and maintenance. As data centers continue to expand and evolve, the demand for innovative frame designs that offer adaptability and efficiency is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global data center rack & enclosure market is segmented into BFSI, colocation, energy, government, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and others. The IT and telecom segment is expected to experience significant growth in the data center rack and enclosure market in the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI applications is driving the need for scalable and efficient data center infrastructure, including racks and enclosures. Additionally, the rise of edge computing and 5G network deployments further amplifies the demand for rack and enclosure solutions that can support distributed infrastructure requirements. These factors, combined with the increasing focus on data security and compliance, are expected to drive the growth of the IT and telecom segment in the data center rack and enclosure market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1984

Europe is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 10.2% over the projected period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period in the data center rack and enclosure market. Several factors contribute to this expected growth. Firstly, the increasing demand for cloud services, digital transformation, and the adoption of IoT technologies are driving the need for robust data center infrastructure. This, in turn, creates a demand for high-quality rack and enclosure solutions. Secondly, governments and organizations in Europe are placing a strong emphasis on data security, privacy regulations, and compliance requirements, fueling the demand for secure and reliable enclosures. Lastly, the region's increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability aligns with the demand for eco-friendly rack and enclosure solutions that reduce power consumption and environmental impact. These factors combined are expected to drive the growth of the data center rack and enclosure market in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global data center rack & enclosure market include Belden, Panduit Corporation, Chatsworth Products, Delta Power Solutions, Hewlett-Packard Company, Amco Enclosures, IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Legrand, Martin International Enclosures, Fujitsu Ltd, Blackbox Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rittal Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Eaton Corporation.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1984

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global data center rack & enclosure market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market, By Component

Solution

Service

Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market, By Application

BFSI

Colocation

Energy

Government

Healthcare

IT & telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Data Center Rack & Enclosure Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global 5G Chipset Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modems, RFICs, and Others), By Operating Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, 24-39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), By Processing Node Type (7 nm, 10 nm, and Others), By Deployment Type (Telecom Base Station Equipment, Smartphones/Tablets, Connected Vehicles, Connected Devices, Broadband Access Gateway Devices, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/5g-chipset-market

Global Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Contact and Non-Contact), By Output (Analog and Digital), By Application (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/temperature-sensor-market

Global Silicon Battery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, and Others), By Type (Cells and Battery Packs), By Capacity (<3,000 mAh, 3,000-10,000 mAh, and > 10,000 mAh), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Medical Devices), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/silicon-battery-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter