Global Cleanroom Equipment Market to 2030: Featuring Angstrom Technology, Terra Universal, MECART and Cleanrooms Depot Among Others

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Equipment (HVAC, Cleanroom Air Filters), By Type Of Cleanroom, By End-use (Compounding & Manufacturing Pharmacies), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cleanroom equipment market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Angstrom Technology

Terra Universal, Inc.

MECART

Cleanrooms Depot, Inc.

Clean Air Products

Labconco

Integrated Cleanrooms Technologies Private Limited

Abtech

HVAX

Airomax Airborne LLC

Cleanroom equipment offers a controlled environment that protects industrial products from pollutants and contamination, such as airborne microbes, aerosol particles, and dust. Laminar Flow Work Stations, Soft Wall enclosures, Ionizing equipment, High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filters (HEPA) Filters, Clean Room Light Fixtures, Fume Hoods, Airshowers, and Pass-Thrus are some examples of cleanroom equipment. As per the CDC estimates, Hospital-acquired Infections (HIAs) account for approximately 1.7 million infection cases and 99,000 associated deaths each year in U.S. hospitals.



Similarly, as per the European CDC, approximately 4,100,000 patients are estimated to acquire an HAI every year in Europe. According to the data published by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, in England, in a year, about 300,000 patients acquire HAI as a result of care in National Health Service facilities. Thus, increasing the incidence of HAIs globally is likely to boost the adoption of cleanroom equipment in hospitals to overcome such infections and related deaths.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the design and manufacturing of medical devices, equipment, and consumables. During the pandemic, various medical device manufacturers increased their production to meet the ever-increasing customer demand. Since the equipment is an integral part of the production process in the medical sector, the demand for this equipment witnessed growth during the pandemic.



For instance, the demand for cleanroom equipment, such as laminar airflow units, is rising owing to their application in every laboratory involved in biological activities. The number of microbiology tests has significantly grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased comorbidities due to the infection, thereby positively impacting the industry's growth.

Moreover, modular cleanrooms are replacing conventional ones owing to their advanced capabilities, such as uniqueness and flexibility. Modular cleanrooms offer intrinsic versatility as they can be assembled, disassembled, and relocated. They serve as economic alternatives for companies in case of upgrades and changes in cleanliness standards.

Improved customized versions of modular cleanrooms are available as compared to conventional ones. Some of the benefits associated with modular cleanrooms are fast installation and reconfiguration as per requirement.



Furthermore, improvements in cleanroom construction and the use of IoT-based HVAC systems have aided in the development of modular cleanrooms. IoT offers remote monitoring solutions for HVAC cleanroom installations and maintenance, among other innovative features, which are expected to boost their adoption.

Furthermore, a few initiatives responsible for increased awareness about cleanroom technology, such as the establishment of firms dedicated to instructing manufacturing companies regarding cleanroom technology, cleanroom company directories, and online magazines, are anticipated to boost market growth in the coming years. For instance, The Cleanroom Academy, founded in 2008, is an organization dedicated to offering cleanroom-related aids to manufacturing companies to optimize their work processes and training about this technology.



To serve this purpose, the academy arranges coaching as well as organizes several seminars & training sessions. Therefore, growing initiatives regarding these technologies are projected to drive the market during the forecast period. In addition, on the basis of European standards, cleanrooms are categorized into four grades-A, B, C, and D-for manufacturing sterile medicinal products. Noncompliance with these regulatory standards is likely to delay the approval process for products in several industries.

These factors have resulted in high demand for cleanrooms in manufacturing companies, which is projected to boost the market over the forecast period. These standards are more stringent in medical devices and pharmaceutical industries as compared to other industries owing to the high chances of negative consequences on public health in case of non-compliance. Hence, these factors are expected to propel the market growth.



Cleanroom Equipment Market Report Highlights

The cleanroom air filters segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 due to rapid technological advancements and rising demand for air filters for pharmaceutical cleanrooms to prevent contamination as well as to ensure consistent drug quality & worker safety

The modular cleanroom segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption in several industries, particularly by biopharmaceutical players on account of their operational & technological advantages

In addition, the rising preference among customers for more flexibility and adaptability of cleanrooms is likely to drive the segment growth

The compound and manufacturing pharmacies end-use segment dominated the industry in 2022 owing to stringent regulations regarding the approval of pharmaceutical products

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Cleanroom Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3 Cleanroom Equipment Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Cleanroom Equipment Market



Chapter 4 Cleanroom Equipment Market: Equipment Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Cleanroom Equipment Market: By Equipment Analysis

4.2 Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC)

4.2.1 Heating ventilation and air conditioning system (HVAC) market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Cleanroom Air Filters

4.3.1 Cleanroom air filters market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Air Shower & Diffuser

4.4.1 Air shower and diffuser market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Laminar Air Flow Unit

4.5.1 Laminar air flow unit market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Cleanroom Equipment Market: Type of Cleanroom Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Cleanroom Equipment Market: By Type of Cleanroom Analysis

5.2 Modular Cleanrooms

5.2.1 Modular cleanrooms market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Traditional or Stick Built Cleanrooms

5.3.1 Traditional or stick built cleanrooms market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Cleanroom Equipment Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Cleanroom Equipment Market: By End-use Analysis

6.2 Hospitals

6.2.1 Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Compounding & Manufacturing Pharmacies

6.3.1 Compounding & manufacturing pharmacies market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Cleanroom Equipment Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Company Categorization

8.2 Company Market Positioning

8.3 Company Profiles/Listing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hrk0x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment