Global Custom Antibody Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $301.7 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.7%

The global custom antibody market size is expected to reach USD 301.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Abcam plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

YenZym Antibodies, LLC.

Abmart

Labcorp Drug Development

LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc

GenScript

The market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing fundraising by biotech startups for developing innovative products. Additionally, rising awareness of personalized diagnostic and therapeutic treatments in emerging markets is also a contributing factor to the growth of the custom antibody market.



Increasing investment by the players to expand their services in the development and production of antibodies is likely to support the growth of the market. For instance, Absolute Antibody Ltd. is into the services of custom antibody sequencing, expression, and engineering.

In August 2022, the company announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility by increasing the lab space and investing in automated technology such as next-generation sequencing, purification, and expression. The expansion is expected to improve the production workflow for recombinant antibodies.



Similarly, companies are also improving the application of custom antibodies. According to an article published in January 2023, MilliporeSigma is planning to develop new antibodies through its Cell Marque Tissue Diagnostics technology.

The rabbit polyclonal antibody is customized to detect a type of glioma, ATRX. Gliomas account for 30% of tumors in the central nervous system. Through this antibody, the company is anticipated to expand its portfolio in neuropathology.



Monetary support to academic and research institutions through grants from regulatory bodies and discount offers on services by companies are anticipated to enhance custom antibody discovery and research during the forecast period.

For instance, Absolute antibody offers 10% off on custom services, while a similar discount is also offered by AltaBioscience for a limited time period. The discounts are expected to reduce the overall cost of production for researchers.



However, the high cost of producing custom monoclonal antibodies is expected to restrain the growth of the custom antibody market. The average estimated cost is around USD 6,000 to 15,000. The cost acts as a market entry barrier for various startups and emerging players. However, the cost can be reduced by developing reliable production reagents and techniques to avoid the upfront cost.



Custom Antibody Market Report Highlights

By type, the monoclonal antibody segment is considered to be a relatively more mature and dominant segment than polyclonal in 2022. The increasing R&D investment by companies is expected to support the growth of the custom antibody market

By service, the antibody development segment captured the majority of the custom antibody market share in 2022. The number and type of players in this service segment are greater than antibody production and fragmentation, which is contributing to the growth

By source, the mice segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. This is because mice are widely available lab animals and can be easily used for custom antibody production

By application, infectious disease is considered the key segment with the largest market share in 2022, and this trend is likely to be maintained over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the emerging infectious diseases in developing countries

By end-users, the academic and research institutions segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment, with the largest market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the increasing grants and financial assistance from governments and companies

North America has established a strong regional position in the market with 44.91% of the overall market share in 2022. The increasing incidence rate of cancer and high R&D expenditure are encouraging companies to undertake product development in the region

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

