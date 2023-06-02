Global Dermatology Devices Market Report 2023-2030: Growing Adoption of Aesthetic Lasers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermatology Devices Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the global dermatology devices market is estimated to garner a CAGR of 13.06% during the forecast years 2023-2030.



Factors such as advancements in developing dermatology devices and procedures, the rising prevalence of skin disorders, and growing priority towards cosmetic procedures are driving the dermatology devices market's growth. The introduction of advanced non-invasive laser therapies has elevated the demand for dermatology diagnostic devices. Besides, emerging technologies such as confocal microscopy and digital imaging have accelerated the studied market's expansion.



However, stringent regulations for medical devices' approval and risk associated with dermatology procedures impede the development of the dermatology devices market.



Regional Outlook



The global dermatology devices market consists of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecasted phase. The region's growth is mainly on account of a growing preference for beauty and personal care products. As per industry sources, consumer spending on beauty products and treatments has increased substantially in the region, especially in South Korea. Further, there is an increase in medical tourism in Asian countries, which has increased the number of surgical and non-surgical procedures. Hence, as stated above, these factors are fueling the market's growth across the APAC region.



Competitive Outlook



The eminent companies in the dermatology devices market are Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Alma Lasers Ltd, Cutera Inc, Candela Corporation, Medical Aesthetic Group, Canfield Scientific, Cynosure Inc, DermLite LLC, and Lumenis Ltd.



Candela Corporation is a medical aesthetic device company providing advanced solutions for a broad range of applications, including vascular lesions, face resurfacing, cellulite reduction, etc. Its products are also used for body shaping, tattoo and hair removal, and gynecological conditions. The company serves clients across 100 nations, including China, Germany, Israel, Italy, and Australia. Candela is headquartered in the US.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Advancements in Developing Dermatology Devices and Procedures

Rising Occurrence of Skin Disorders

Rising Priority Toward Cosmetic Procedures

Market Challenges

Strict Regulatory Procedures for Approval of Medical Devices

Risks Associated With Dermatology Procedures

Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Aesthetic Lasers

Rising Treatments Using Teledermatology

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Aesthetic Procedures

Rising Preference of Dermatoscopes

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Dermatology Devices Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Global Dermatology Devices Market - by Medical Device Type

3.1. Medical Treatment Device

3.2. Medical Diagnostic Device



4. Global Dermatology Devices Market - by Medical Treatment Device

4.1. Market by Equipment

4.1.1. Lasers

4.1.2. Light Therapy Devices

4.1.3. Liposuction Devices

4.1.4. Microdermabrasion Devices

4.1.5. Electrosurgical Equipment

4.1.6. Cryotherapy Devices

4.2. Market by Usage

4.2.1. Hair Removal

4.2.2. Body Contouring and Fat Removal

4.2.3. Skin Rejuvenation

4.2.4. Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing

4.2.5. Cellulite Reduction

4.2.6. Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal

4.2.7. Tattoo Removal

4.2.8. Psoriasis

4.2.9. Acne

4.2.10. Other Usages



5. Global Dermatology Devices Market - by Medical Diagnostic Device

5.1. Market by Equipment

5.1.1. Dermatoscopes

5.1.2. Microscopes

5.1.3. Biopsy Devices

5.1.4. Other Imaging Devices

5.2. Market by Usage

5.2.1. Skin Cancer Diagnosis

5.2.2. Others Diagnostic Usages



6. Global Dermatology Devices Market - by User

6.1. Dermatology Clinics

6.2. Hospitals

6.3. Spa Clinics

6.4. Surgical Centers



7. Global Dermatology Devices Market - by Regional Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Research Methodology & Scope



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Cynosure Inc.

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Canfield Scientific

Cutera Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Candela Corporation

Solta Medical

Dermlite LLC

Medical Aesthetic Group

