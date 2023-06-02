Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Size To Worth USD 267.46 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 31.4%

New York, United States , June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Size is to grow from USD 17.43 billion in 2022 to USD 267.46 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.4% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1988

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipsets are specialized hardware components designed to accelerate AI tasks. They are optimized for deep learning and machine learning algorithms, offering superior performance compared to traditional processors. AI chipsets utilize technologies like parallel processing and neural network architectures to handle massive data and execute complex computations in real-time. They find applications in autonomous vehicles, robotics, natural language processing, and more. Key players in the market include NVIDIA, Intel, AMD, and Google. As AI continues to advance, the demand for more powerful and energy-efficient chipsets will grow, enabling AI integration into various devices and industries, transforming technology interactions.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for artificial intelligence chipsets market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the artificial intelligence chipsets market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the artificial intelligence chipsets market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Hardware (Processor, Memory, and Network), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-aware Computing, Computer Vision, and Predictive Analysis), By Function (Training and Inference), By End-User (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Cybersecurity, Human Resources, Marketing, Law, Fintech, and Government), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1988

The inference segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 32.5% during the forecast period.

Based on function, the global artificial intelligence chipsets market is segmented into training and inference. The inference segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period within the artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market. Inference refers to the process of using pre-trained AI models to make real-time predictions and decisions. With the increasing deployment of AI applications, there is a growing need for efficient and fast inference capabilities. AI chipsets designed for inference tasks offer accelerated processing, optimized power consumption, and low-latency performance, making them crucial for applications like autonomous vehicles, smart devices, and natural language processing. This anticipated growth in the inference segment is driven by the rising demand for AI-driven real-time decision-making in various industries.

The machine learning segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 31.8% during the forecast period

Based on technology, the global artificial intelligence chipsets market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, computer vision, and predictive analysis. The machine learning segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the forecast period in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market. Machine learning is a key component of AI, and its increasing adoption across various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing, is driving the demand for AI chipsets. Machine learning algorithms require significant computational power and memory capacity, which can be efficiently provided by specialized AI chipsets. This growth in machine learning applications is expected to fuel the expansion of the machine learning segment within the AI chipsets market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1988

Europe is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 33.4% over the projected period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market. The region is experiencing increased investments in AI research and development, with a focus on promoting innovation and digital transformation. European governments and organizations are actively supporting initiatives related to AI technology, which is driving market growth. Additionally, the rising adoption of AI in various sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive, is contributing to the market's expansion. The presence of key players in the region, along with a skilled workforce and strong infrastructure, further fuels the growth of the AI chipsets market in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global artificial intelligence chipsets market include NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., General Vision, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1988

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global artificial intelligence chipsets market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, By Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Predictive Analysis

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, By Function

Training

Inference

Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, By End-User

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Cybersecurity

Human Resources

Marketing

Law

Fintech

Government

Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global 5G Chipset Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Modems, RFICs, and Others), By Operating Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, 24-39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), By Processing Node Type (7 nm, 10 nm, and Others), By Deployment Type (Telecom Base Station Equipment, Smartphones/Tablets, Connected Vehicles, Connected Devices, Broadband Access Gateway Devices, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/5g-chipset-market

Global Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Contact and Non-Contact), By Output (Analog and Digital), By Application (Chemical, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/temperature-sensor-market

Global Silicon Battery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, and Others), By Type (Cells and Battery Packs), By Capacity (<3,000 mAh, 3,000-10,000 mAh, and > 10,000 mAh), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Medical Devices), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/silicon-battery-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter