Agricultural Robots market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% by 2033: Visiongain

As per the report by Visiongain, the Global Agricultural Robots Market was valued at US$12.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Visiongain has published a new report entitled Agricultural Robots 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Agricultural Robots and Forecasts Agricultural Robots Market, (COVID-19 Impact Analysis):- Market Segment by Farm Produce (Dairy & Livestock, Field Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Farm Produce) Market Segment by Application (Dairy & Livestock Management, Harvest Management, Field Farming, Soil & Irrigation Management, Other Applications) Market Segment by Type (Milking Robots, UAVs/Drones, Automated Harvesting Systems, Driverless Tractors, Robotic Weeding & Seeding, Other Types) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns

The focus on sustainable agricultural practices and environmental conservation is driving the demand for agricultural robots. Robots enable precise application of inputs, minimizing chemical usage, reducing environmental impact, and promoting sustainable farming. Robotic systems equipped with sensors can detect and apply precise amounts of water or nutrients based on plant needs, leading to water and resource conservation, as well as reduced chemical runoff.

Government Support and Incentives

Government initiatives, subsidies, and incentives to promote advanced agricultural technologies, including agricultural robots, drive market growth. Supportive policies encourage farmers to adopt robotics and automation for improved farm operations. In the European Union, funding programs like the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) provide financial support to farmers for investing in advanced technologies, including agricultural robots, to enhance sustainability and competitiveness.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/agricultural-robots-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Agricultural Robots Market?

The pandemic caused disruptions in global supply chains, including the production and distribution of agricultural robots. Factory closures, restrictions on movement, and reduced workforce availability led to delays in manufacturing, delivery, and installation of robots, hampering the market's growth.

The economic downturn caused by the pandemic has led to financial constraints for farmers and agricultural businesses. As a result, investments in capital-intensive technologies like agricultural robots have been delayed or scaled back. Reduced capital expenditure budgets and limited access to financing options have negatively affected the market.

The restrictions on movement and social distancing measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus have resulted in labour shortages in the agriculture sector. Farmers facing labour challenges may prioritize short-term manual labour over long-term investments in robotic solutions. The reduced adoption capacity has slowed down the market's expansion.

COVID-19 has caused a decline in farm revenues due to disruptions in supply chains, reduced demand from sectors like hospitality and restaurants, and fluctuating commodity prices. This financial strain on farmers has made it difficult for them to allocate resources for agricultural robot investments, negatively impacting market growth.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 291-page report provides 111 tables and 144 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global agricultural robots market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Agricultural Robots. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, farm produce, application, and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing agricultural robots market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Global Population and Rising Food Demand

The increasing global population and rising food demand are significant drivers for the agricultural robot’s market. With the world population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 according to the United Nations' "World Population Prospects 2019" report, there is a growing pressure on the agricultural sector to produce more food to feed the expanding population.

To meet the demands of this population growth, it is estimated that agricultural production needs to increase by 70% by 2050, as stated by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. This substantial increase in food production poses a challenge to farmers and requires innovative solutions to enhance productivity and optimize resource utilization.

Need for Enhanced Agricultural Productivity and Yield

The need for enhanced agricultural productivity and yield is a key driver for the agricultural robots market. Farmers worldwide face the challenge of increasing their productivity to meet the growing demand for food while optimizing resource utilization.

The World Economic Forum has highlighted the importance of agricultural robots in addressing the global food challenge, emphasizing their potential to enhance productivity and sustainability in farming practices. Precision agriculture is a key approach to enhancing productivity, and agricultural robots play a vital role in this field. Robots equipped with sensors and data analytics capabilities enable farmers to make data-driven decisions, optimizing the use of water, fertilizers, and other inputs. Harvesting is a labour-intensive and time-sensitive task. Agricultural robots, such as fruit-picking robots, can harvest crops efficiently, reducing dependence on manual labour and improving overall productivity.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/agricultural-robots-market-2023/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Expansion of Agricultural Robots into Emerging Economies with Significant Agricultural Activities

Emerging economies with substantial agricultural activities present a significant opportunity for the expansion of agricultural robots. These countries often have large agricultural sectors that can benefit from the adoption of robotic solutions to enhance productivity, optimize resource utilization, and address labour challenges.

Several emerging economies are actively exploring and investing in agricultural robotics to modernize their farming practices. For example, India has been focusing on the development and deployment of agricultural robots to address labour shortages, reduce post-harvest losses, and improve overall productivity.

In Japan, where agriculture faces labour shortages due to an aging population, there has been a surge in the adoption of agricultural robots. Japanese robotics companies have developed robots for various tasks, such as harvesting, planting, and crop monitoring. This expansion of agricultural robots in Japan demonstrates the potential for emerging economies to leverage robotics in their agricultural sectors.

Increasing Adoption of Robotics and Automation in Livestock Farming

Livestock farming is another area where agricultural robots have significant opportunities for adoption. The use of robotics and automation in livestock farming can enhance animal welfare, improve operational efficiency, and reduce labour-intensive tasks.

Robotic milking systems have gained popularity in the dairy industry, enabling automated milking processes and individualized care for cows. These systems can monitor milk production, detect health issues, and provide valuable data to farmers. The adoption of robotic milking systems improves efficiency and animal welfare, offering a significant opportunity for agricultural robot manufacturers and providers.

The agricultural robots market offers opportunities such as the growing demand for precision agriculture, expansion into emerging economies, and increasing adoption in livestock farming. These opportunities arise from the need for efficient farming practices, addressing labour shortages, and improving productivity. By capitalizing on these opportunities, agricultural robot manufacturers and providers can expand their market presence and contribute to the advancement of modern farming practices worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the agricultural robots market are AGCO Corporation, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., BouMatic Robotics B.V., CNH Industrial N.V., Deepfield Robotics, Deere & Company, DeLaval, ecoRobotix, Harvest Automation Inc., Kubota Corporation, Lely Industries N.V., Naïo Technologies, Robotics Plus Ltd, Trimble Inc., Yanmar Co., Ltd.,. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

19 Dec 2022, to increase farmer productivity, CNH has unveiled a number of new autonomous features for its machinery as well as a fully electric tractor with autonomous capabilities. CNH Industrial held its Tech Day and highlighted the most recent technological developments in agricultural equipment.

02 March 2022, Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has launched self-driving autonomous tractor for agricultural. The introduction of a self-driving autonomous tractor by agricultural equipment manufacturer John Deere represents a significant advancement for precision farming. The fully autonomous driverless vehicle, which will be available later this year, combines Deere's 8R tractor, its TruSet tillage technology combined with a chisel plough, GPS guidance, and other cutting-edge technologies.

To access the data contained in this document please email oliver.davison@visiongain.com

To find more Visiongain research reports on the technology sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: oliver.davison@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact: