Global Racing Games Market to Grow by $12.75 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Racing Games Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The racing games market is forecast to grow by USD 12752.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period.

The report on the racing games market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased internet penetration, frequent launch of new games, and increased funding and investment.



The racing games market is segmented as below:

By Type

Client type

Webgame type

By Application

Mobile

Console

PC

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the VR revolutionizing the gaming industry as one of the prime reasons driving the racing games market growth during the next few years. Also, the surge in the adoption of cloud-based gaming applications and an increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the racing games market covers the following areas:

Racing games market sizing

Racing games market forecast

Racing games market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading racing games market vendors that include Aquiris Game Studio, Bongfish GmbH, CREATIVE MOBILE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, Electronic Arts Inc., Embracer Group AB, Fingersoft, Hasbro Inc., Microsoft Corp., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Motorsport Games Inc, Motorsport Simulations, LLC, NEXON Co Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., RaceRoom Entertainment AG, Shanab Games, Take Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Ubisoft Entertainment, Vector Unit, and Vivendi SE. Also, the racing games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing



4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Application



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



