Global Flow Meter Market Size To Grow USD 14.69 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.2%

New York, United States , June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flow Meter Market Size is to grow from USD 8.05 billion in 2022 to USD 14.69 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period.

A flow meter is a device used to measure the rate of fluid flow in a system. It plays a crucial role in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, and water management. By providing real-time and accurate data on flow rates, flow meters enable efficient process control and optimization. They operate based on principles like differential pressure, ultrasonic, electromagnetic, thermal, or positive displacement. Flow meters come in different types, such as turbine, magnetic, vortex, or Coriolis meters, each suited for specific applications. Their versatility and precision make flow meters indispensable tools for monitoring and managing fluid flow in industrial processes.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for flow meter market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the flow meter market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the flow meter market.

Global Flow Meter Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Differential Pressure, Positive Displacement, Magnetic, Ultrasonic, Coriolis, Turbine, Vortex, and Others), By Application (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage, and Others), By Power Type (Electric, Solar, and Battery Powered), By Pipe Size (2 inches, 4 inches, 6 inches, and More than 6 inches), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The 2 inches pipe size segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period.

Based on pipe size, the global flow meter market is segmented into 2 inches, 4 inches, 6 inches, and more than 6 inches. The 2 inches pipe size segment is expected to grow in the forecast period in the flow meter market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for flow measurement solutions in smaller pipe sizes across various industries, including water management, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The 2 inches pipe size segment offers a cost-effective and accurate solution for measuring low to medium flow rates, making it ideal for use in several applications. Additionally, advancements in flow meter technology have enabled enhanced accuracy and reliability in smaller pipe sizes, further driving the segment's growth.

The battery-powered segment held the largest market share with more than 47.6% market share.

Based on power type, the global flow meter market is segmented into electric, solar, and battery-powered. The battery-powered segment held the largest market share in 2022. This can be attributed to the growing demand for portable and handheld flow meters that offer flexibility and ease of use. Battery-powered flow meters eliminate the need for external power sources and are ideal for use in remote locations or when on-the-go measurements are required. These flow meters also offer a cost-effective alternative to wired flow meters, as they eliminate the need for expensive wiring installations. Additionally, advancements in battery technology have enabled longer battery life and faster recharge times, further boosting the adoption of battery-powered flow meters.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for significant growth in the forecast period in the flow meter market. Several factors contribute to this growth projection. Firstly, the region is experiencing rapid industrialization, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, and water management. This industrial growth creates a substantial demand for flow meters to monitor and optimize fluid flow processes. Secondly, increasing investments in infrastructure development, including water management systems and smart cities, further, drive the demand for flow meters. Lastly, the rising awareness and adoption of advanced technologies in countries like China, India, and Japan contribute to market growth. These factors, combined with a large consumer base and a growing focus on process efficiency and optimization, make the Asia-Pacific region a promising market for flow meters.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global flow meter market include ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Corporation, Em-Tec GmbH, Endress+Hausar AG, General Electric, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., HÖNTZSCH GMBH & CO. KG, Krohne Messtechnik Gmbh, Siemens, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Azbil Group, Badger Meter Inc., Schneider Electric SE and among others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global flow meter market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Flow Meter Market, By Product

Differential Pressure

Positive Displacement

Magnetic

Ultrasonic

Coriolis

Turbine

Vortex

Others

Flow Meter Market, By Application

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Food & Beverage

Others

Flow Meter Market, By Power Type

Electric

Solar

Battery Powered

Flow Meter Market, By Pipe Size

2 inches

4 inches

6 inches

More than 6 inches

Flow Meter Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



