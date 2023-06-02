Dividend payment ex-date of Enefit Green

English Estonian

Enefit Green (trading code EGR1T, ISIN code EE3100137985) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 08 June 2023 at the end of the working day of the settlement system (record date).



Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 07 June 2023. From that date onwards the buyer of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the financial year 2022.

Enefit Green will pay a dividend of €0.208 per share on 15 June 2023.





Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communication

investor@enefitgreen.ee

https://enefitgreen.ee/en/investorile/

Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2022, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2022, the Company produced 1,118 GWh of electricity, 565 GWh of heat energy and 154 thousand tonnes of wood pellets.