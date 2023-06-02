Auto Shanghai Analysis Report 2023: Analysis on 75 Trends - Dual-chip Driving-parking Integrated Solutions Get Upgraded to Single-SoC Ones, and the Competition in the Industry Intensifies

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis Report on Auto Shanghai 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analysis on 75 Trends at Auto Shanghai 2023: Unprecedented Prosperity of Intelligent Cockpits and Intelligent Driving Ecology



After analyzing the intelligent innovation trends at the Auto Shanghai 2023, the publisher summarized 75 trends, including 14 trends about OEMs, 24 trends about cockpits, 24 trends about intelligent driving, 7 trends about intelligent chassis and 6 trends about electrification. This report illustrates 10 trends with examples.



Emerging brands compete with each other fiercely in the arena of city NOA, conventional Chinese independent brands give domestic Tier 1 suppliers scope for growth, while joint venture brands are striving to catch up with them.



The 'involution' of emerging brands in vehicle display intensifies. They tend more to create all-scenario interaction experience through integrated display, large display, rear screens and AR-HUD.

The multi-screen and large-screen trend becomes clearer. By keeping improving their self-developed IVI systems, emerging carmakers offer intelligent differentiated experience in terms of multi-modal interaction, ecosystem services and scenario engines. Regarding intelligent driving, Xpeng, NIO and AITO will apply the city NOA function on large scale in 2023.



Conventional Chinese independent brands are keen on innovation as well, but they generally achieve intelligent upgrades on car models by way cooperating with domestic Tier 1 suppliers. The foreign decision-makers of joint venture automakers who have learned lessons at the Auto Shanghai are expected to increase investment in intelligence and electrification, thereby bringing more opportunities to domestic Tier 1 suppliers.



Cockpit-driving integration has become a R&D priority, and is expected to be available to vehicles during 2024-2025.



Since 2022, NVIDIA and Qualcomm among others have taken the lead in mass-producing cockpit-driving integrated chips. Bosch, ZF, Desay SV, Hangsheng Electronics and SAIC Z-ONE have also released cockpit-driving integrated domain controllers and solutions. At the Auto Shanghai 2023, ZongMu Technology also announced a transformation from driving-parking integration to cockpit-driving integration amid the "involution".

Meanwhile, NavInfo, ECARX, Black Sesame Technologies, HoloMatic Technology and Banma Zhixing also race to work hard on cockpit-driving integration. In addition, Baidu and iMotion are deploying cockpit-driving integration and expected to apply it to vehicles between 2024 and 2025.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to the Auto Shanghai 2023



1 OEMs' Innovation Trends at the Auto Shanghai 2023

New Car Models Launched by OEMs

Emerging Brands

Emerging Brands | Upcoming Large-scale Application of City NOA

Chinese Independent Brands

Joint Venture Brands

2 Intelligent Cockpit Trends at the Auto Shanghai 2023

Cockpit-driving Integration Has Become A R&D Priority, and Is Expected to Be Available to Vehicles during 2024-2025.

AR-HUD Becomes an Appealing Arena

Novel Cockpit Display Case

The Volume Production of Exterior Electronic Rearview Mirrors Starts

AI Foundation Models Are Available to Cockpits, and Multiple Brands Unveil AI Assistants

A New Hotspot of Automotive Display - Eye Tracking Technology

3 Intelligent Driving Trends at the Auto Shanghai 2023

Dual-chip Driving-parking Integrated Solutions Get Upgraded to Single-SoC Ones, and the Competition in the Industry Intensifies

The Localization Process of Intelligent Driving Chips Is Accelerating

Horizon Journey 5 Is Selected by International Tier 1 Giants as the Main Control Chip of Intelligent Driving Platforms

Sensor Trends

8MP Front View Cameras Are Launched in Quantities

Miniaturization and Integration of LiDAR

The 'Multi-Chip Combination" Strategy Is Adopted in the Early Stage of Cockpit-Driving Integration

4 Chassis Intelligence Trends at the Auto Shanghai 2023

Local Tier 1 Suppliers Release or Update One-Box X-by-Wire Products

Chassis Domain Controllers Integrate Many Functions

5 Electrification Trends at the Auto Shanghai 2023



