Abaxx Technologies Receives Conditional Approval to List on Cboe US Stock Exchange

TORONTO, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (NEO:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXD) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list the Company’s common shares (the “Common Shares”) on Tier 1 of the Cboe US Equities Exchange (the “Cboe US Exchange”), an innovative US securities exchange within the Cboe Global Listings Network. Abaxx will retain its listing on the Cboe Canada Exchange (formerly the NEO Exchange).

Trading of the Common Shares on the Cboe US Exchange is expected to commence under the trading symbol “CBOE: ABXX”. The Common Shares are also expected to trade on the Cboe UK and Cboe EU exchanges under the ticker “36ND”. Trading under the existing OTCQX ticker “ABXXD” is expected to cease and transfer to the new ticker symbol “CBOE: ABXX” on the first day of trading on the Cboe US Exchange. An announcement of the date for the commencement of trading will be provided in a separate press release.

“Upon the completion of listing, Abaxx is expected to become the first North American and European intra-listed issuer on the new global platform for the Cboe Exchange, and we are thrilled about this opportunity to simultaneously access the Canadian, US, EU and UK capital markets,” said Abaxx CEO Josh Crumb. “By joining the Cboe Global Listings Platform, Abaxx hopes to gain greater investor exposure, liquidity, and capital raising opportunities to accelerate our growth. Cboe and Abaxx share an innovative philosophy and pioneering spirit toward fintech and exchange infrastructure — both considering ourselves disruptive innovators in the industry.”

In addition to the anticipated intra-listing, Abaxx is launching Abaxx Commodity Futures Exchange and Clearinghouse, awaiting final regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, to support trading and risk management with physically-settled benchmark futures contracts in the commodity markets critical to the energy transition.

“Cboe’s dedication to technology-driven innovation and progress is aligned with Abaxx’s mission to advance Smarter Markets,” said Abaxx Exchange CEO Nancy Seah. “We look forward to utilizing Cboe's global reach to access a broader investor base in North America and worldwide as we prepare for the launch of Abaxx Exchange.”

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is a development stage financial software and market infrastructure company creating proprietary technological infrastructure for both global commodity exchanges and digital marketplaces. The company’s formative technology increases transaction velocity, data security, and facilitates improved risk management in the majority owned Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., operators of a commodity futures exchange and clearing house seeking final regulatory approvals as a Recognized Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). Abaxx is a founding shareholder in Base Carbon Inc. and the creator and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ podcast.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange and smartermarkets.media .

