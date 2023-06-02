Global X-Ray Security Screening System Market Size To Grow USD 6.68 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.8%.

New York, United States , June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global X-Ray Security Screening System Market Size is to grow from USD 3.15 billion in 2022 to USD 6.68 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period.

X-ray security screening systems are advanced technological tools used to detect potential threats in various environments, such as airports, government buildings, and public venues. These systems employ X-ray imaging technology to inspect and analyze the contents of bags, packages, and luggage. Generating detailed images of scanned items allows security personnel to identify prohibited or dangerous objects, including weapons, explosives, and contraband. X-ray security screening systems play a crucial role in maintaining public safety and enhancing security measures, providing an efficient and non-intrusive method for detecting potential threats and ensuring the protection of individuals and critical infrastructure.

The transit segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global X-ray security screening system market is segmented into transit, commercial, and government. The transit segment is projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period for X-ray security screening systems. This growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on enhancing security measures in public transportation, such as airports, train stations, and bus terminals. The rising passenger volumes, coupled with the growing need to detect potential threats and ensure passenger safety, drive the demand for advanced X-ray security screening systems. These systems enable efficient and non-intrusive screening processes, ensuring the smooth flow of passengers while maintaining high levels of security.

The people screening segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global X-ray security screening system market is segmented into product screening and people screening. The people screening segment is projected to register substantial growth in the X-ray security screening system market. This growth is driven by the increasing focus on enhancing security measures for individuals in public spaces such as airports, stadiums, and government buildings. People screening systems using X-ray technology enable the detection of concealed weapons or other dangerous objects on individuals. With advancements in imaging and privacy protection, X-ray-based people screening systems offer an efficient and non-intrusive method for enhancing public safety. The rising need for comprehensive security solutions and the implementation of stricter security protocols contribute to the expected significant growth in the people screening segment.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 8.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period for X-ray security screening systems. The region's expanding transportation sector, including airports, seaports, and railways, is driving the demand for enhanced security measures. Additionally, the rising threat of terrorism, increasing cross-border trade, and the need for stricter customs regulations contribute to market growth. Moreover, the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies like China and India further fuel the demand for advanced security screening systems. The growing awareness about the benefits of X-ray technology, coupled with the increasing investments in security infrastructure, creates a favorable environment for market expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global X-ray security screening system market include Thales, Smiths Detection, NEC Corporation, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Burker, Analogic Corporation, OSI Systems, Aware, Inc., Kromek Group PLC, Astrophysics Inc., Eurologix Security Holding Group, Gilardoni S.P.A., Leidos Holdings, Inc., Scanna MSC Ltd., Tsinghua Tongfang Co., Ltd., Vanderlande Industries B.V., VJ Group, Inc., Westminster International Ltd., and YXLON International GmbH.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global X-ray security screening system market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Transit

Commercial

Government

Product Screening

People Screening

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africal.



