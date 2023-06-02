Global Network Performance Monitoring Solution and Application Performance Monitoring Market Report 2023: Opportunities in Customized Pricing Models, Expansion in Europe and APAC, & Partnerships

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Performance Monitoring Solution and Application Performance Monitoring Solution Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analytics covers solutions that facilitate network performance monitoring and application performance management; these solutions are critical to making efficient utilization of physical servers and network components and to ensuring complete digital transformation.
As workloads on both applications and networks increase, data center dynamics is becoming more cloud-centric, to accommodate the volume of distributed file systems and networks across different domains.
The convergence of large network infrastructure and highly sensitive cloud and hybrid cloud networks drives the requirement for next-generation network performance monitoring and performance monitoring solutions.
Competitive intensity, internal challenges, and geopolitical chaos are some of the key issues that market participants will need to overcome to ensure high growth. The analysis covers three end-user segments: service providers, enterprises, and small and medium businesses (SMBs).
Key Issues Addressed
- Will the network performance monitoring solutions and application performance monitoring solutions witness saturation or will they continue to generate high demand as they did from 2015 to 2019?
- How did 2020 impact network performance monitoring solutions and application performance monitoring solutions? How has it changed the demand dynamics?
- How has the competitive landscape changed since 2017?
- How can market participants speed up growth in regional and vertical markets?
- What role will sustainability play in network performance monitoring solutions and application performance monitoring solutions?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Network Performance Monitoring Solution and Application Performance Monitoring Solution Industries
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Definition
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End Users
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Product Highlights of Select Companies
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Network Performance Monitoring Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Application Performance Monitoring Solutions
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End Users
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Customized Pricing Models
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion in Europe and APAC
- Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnerships
6. Sustainability in the NPM and APM Industries
- United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
- Sustainable Digitization Banks on Reliable Network Performance Monitoring
- Accelerating Innovation to Zero with Carbon Impact App
7. Next Steps
