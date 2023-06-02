Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115

Series RIKB 26 1015RIKS 37 0115
Settlement Date 06/07/202306/07/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,1634,835
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 95.900/8.17088.547/1.967
Total Number of Bids Received 2020
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,6635,985
Total Number of Successful Bids 1512
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1512
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 95.900/8.17088.547/1.967
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.040/8.12089.050/1.922
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 95.900/8.17088.547/1.967
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 95.973/8.15088.660/1.957
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.040/8.12089.050/1.922
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.790/8.21088.187/2.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 95.954/8.15088.594/1.963
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.161.24