|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|RIKS 37 0115
|Settlement Date
|06/07/2023
|06/07/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,163
|4,835
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|95.900
|/
|8.170
|88.547
|/
|1.967
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|20
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,663
|5,985
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|15
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|15
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|95.900
|/
|8.170
|88.547
|/
|1.967
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|96.040
|/
|8.120
|89.050
|/
|1.922
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|95.900
|/
|8.170
|88.547
|/
|1.967
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|95.973
|/
|8.150
|88.660
|/
|1.957
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.040
|/
|8.120
|89.050
|/
|1.922
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.790
|/
|8.210
|88.187
|/
|2.000
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|95.954
|/
|8.150
|88.594
|/
|1.963
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.16
|1.24
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 37 0115
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND