Global Laminating Adhesives Market Report 2023: Sector is Projected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%

The laminating adhesive market size is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% from USD 3.6 billion in 2022. The Polyurethane, by resin type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the laminating adhesives market in 2022.

Polyurethane, by resin type likely to account for the largest share of laminating adhesives market

Rubber, fabrics, metal, paper, wood, and plastic all adhere well to polyurethane laminating adhesives. They are suited for substrates that are sensitive to heat because of their exceptional resistance to solvents and chemical products as well as their low application temperature. Flexible packaging and industrial applications use polyurethane laminating adhesives, which can be used on a variety of polyester, aluminium, foil, paper, cardboard, and metalized materials.

Solvent-less technology accounted for the fastest growing segment of laminating adhesives market

Solvent-less offer performance advantages such as high-temperature resistance, long-term durable bonds, and high bond strength. Solvent-less laminating adhesives are used in the assembly operation of cars and other vehicles. Solvent-less adhesives are also used in roof linings and bonding of seat units in the automotive industry. They can also be used to bond emblems as well as anchor plates onto gear knobs.

Automotive & Transportation, by end-use industry accounted for the fastest growing segment of laminating adhesives market

Laminating adhesives are a preferred replacement for nuts & bolts owing to the lesser energy required in their production. In addition, they provide more bonding strength than mechanical fasteners. The important factors for the growth of the laminating adhesives market in the automotive & transportation industry are the increasing need for making lightweight vehicles and stringent regulations by environmental agencies.

Middle East & Africa, by region is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment of laminating adhesives market during the forecast period

The increasing per capita income has increased the spending capacity of consumers in Middle Eastern & African countries. The increase in urbanization and industrialization are the major factors driving the packaging industry, which in turn, is expected to support the laminating adhesives market in the region. The demand for flexible packaging in the Middle East & Africa is growing with the rapid growth of the food & beverages industry.

Saudi Arabia has the largest share in the laminating adhesives market in the Middle East & Africa. The growing per capita income is contributing to the demand for FMCGs, which, in turn, increases the demand for laminating adhesives in Saudi Arabia.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 311 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.1 Raw Material

5.3.2 Manufacturers

5.3.3 Distribution

5.3.4 End-User

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Gdp Trends and Forecast

5.7 Key Industry Trends

5.7.1 Trends in Automotive Industry

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Pricing Analysis

5.10.1 Average Selling Price, by Region

5.10.2 Average Selling Price, by Resin Type

5.10.3 Average Selling Price, by Technology

5.10.4 Average Selling Price, by End-Use Industry

5.10.5 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by End-Use Industry

5.11 Trade Data Statistics

5.12 Global Economic Scenario and Impact of Slowdown/Recession

5.13 Laminating Adhesives Ecosystem & Interconnected Markets

5.14 Trends/Disruption Impacting Buyers/Customers

5.15 Tariffs & Regulation Landscapes and Standards

5.16 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.17 Patent Analysis

5.17.1 Methodology

5.17.2 Publication Trends

5.17.3 Top Juridiction

5.17.4 Top Applicants

5.18 Key Conferences & Events in 2023-2024

6 Laminating Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyurethane

6.3 Acrylic

6.4 Others

7 Laminating Adhesives Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solvent-Based

7.3 Water-Based

7.4 Solvent-Less

7.5 Others

8 Laminating Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry and Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.2.1 Food & Beverage

8.2.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.2.3 Consumer Products

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Insulation

8.3.2 Window Films

8.3.3 Electronics

8.3.4 Other Applications

8.4 Automotive & Transportation

9 Laminating Adhesives Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Overviews of Strategies Adopted by Key Players

10.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix, 2022

10.2.1 Stars

10.2.2 Emerging Leaders

10.2.3 Participants

10.2.4 Pervasive Players

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Start-Ups/Smes Evaluation Matrix, 2022

10.4.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2 Starting Blocks

10.4.3 Responsive Companies

10.4.4 Dynamic Companies

10.5 Market Share Analysis

10.6 Ranking of Key Players

10.7 Top 5 Key Players Revenue Analysis

10.8 Competitive Benchmarking

10.9 Competitive Scenario

10.9.1 Market Evaluation Framework

10.9.2 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.10 Strategic Developments (Competitive Situations and Trends)

10.10.1 Product Launches

10.10.2 Deals

10.10.3 Others

11 Company Profile

11.1 Henkel AG

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Development

11.1.4 Analyst's View

11.1.4.1 Key Strengths

11.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made

11.1.4.3 Threat from Competition

11.2 3M

11.3 H.B. Fuller

11.4 The Dow Chemical Company

11.5 Arkema S.A.

11.6 Sika AG

11.7 Dic Corporation

11.8 Pidilite Industries

11.9 Dupont

11.10 Flint Group

11.11 Other Market Players

11.11.1 Coim Group

11.11.2 Vimasco Corporation

11.11.3 Jubilant Industries

11.11.4 Franklin International

11.11.5 Master Bond Inc.

11.11.6 Fujifilm Corporation

11.11.7 Dymax Corporation

11.11.8 Bond Tech Industries

11.11.9 L.D. Davis

11.11.10 Huber Group

11.11.11 Weilburger Holdings GmbH

11.11.12 Uflex Limited

11.11.13 Toyo-Morton Ltd.

11.11.14 Paramelt B.V.

11.11.15 Chemline India Ltd.

12 Appendix

