Global Laminating Adhesives Market Report 2023: Sector is Projected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laminating Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Acrylic, Others), Technology (Solvent-based, Water-Based, Solvent-less), End-Use Industry (Packaging (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Products), Industrial, and Region (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The laminating adhesive market size is projected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% from USD 3.6 billion in 2022. The Polyurethane, by resin type segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the laminating adhesives market in 2022.
Polyurethane, by resin type likely to account for the largest share of laminating adhesives market
Rubber, fabrics, metal, paper, wood, and plastic all adhere well to polyurethane laminating adhesives. They are suited for substrates that are sensitive to heat because of their exceptional resistance to solvents and chemical products as well as their low application temperature. Flexible packaging and industrial applications use polyurethane laminating adhesives, which can be used on a variety of polyester, aluminium, foil, paper, cardboard, and metalized materials.
Solvent-less technology accounted for the fastest growing segment of laminating adhesives market
Solvent-less offer performance advantages such as high-temperature resistance, long-term durable bonds, and high bond strength. Solvent-less laminating adhesives are used in the assembly operation of cars and other vehicles. Solvent-less adhesives are also used in roof linings and bonding of seat units in the automotive industry. They can also be used to bond emblems as well as anchor plates onto gear knobs.
Automotive & Transportation, by end-use industry accounted for the fastest growing segment of laminating adhesives market
Laminating adhesives are a preferred replacement for nuts & bolts owing to the lesser energy required in their production. In addition, they provide more bonding strength than mechanical fasteners. The important factors for the growth of the laminating adhesives market in the automotive & transportation industry are the increasing need for making lightweight vehicles and stringent regulations by environmental agencies.
Middle East & Africa, by region is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment of laminating adhesives market during the forecast period
The increasing per capita income has increased the spending capacity of consumers in Middle Eastern & African countries. The increase in urbanization and industrialization are the major factors driving the packaging industry, which in turn, is expected to support the laminating adhesives market in the region. The demand for flexible packaging in the Middle East & Africa is growing with the rapid growth of the food & beverages industry.
Saudi Arabia has the largest share in the laminating adhesives market in the Middle East & Africa. The growing per capita income is contributing to the demand for FMCGs, which, in turn, increases the demand for laminating adhesives in Saudi Arabia.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|311
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$5.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Raw Material
5.3.2 Manufacturers
5.3.3 Distribution
5.3.4 End-User
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
5.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.6.1 Introduction
5.6.2 Gdp Trends and Forecast
5.7 Key Industry Trends
5.7.1 Trends in Automotive Industry
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.10 Pricing Analysis
5.10.1 Average Selling Price, by Region
5.10.2 Average Selling Price, by Resin Type
5.10.3 Average Selling Price, by Technology
5.10.4 Average Selling Price, by End-Use Industry
5.10.5 Average Selling Price of Key Players, by End-Use Industry
5.11 Trade Data Statistics
5.12 Global Economic Scenario and Impact of Slowdown/Recession
5.13 Laminating Adhesives Ecosystem & Interconnected Markets
5.14 Trends/Disruption Impacting Buyers/Customers
5.15 Tariffs & Regulation Landscapes and Standards
5.16 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.17 Patent Analysis
5.17.1 Methodology
5.17.2 Publication Trends
5.17.3 Top Juridiction
5.17.4 Top Applicants
5.18 Key Conferences & Events in 2023-2024
6 Laminating Adhesives Market, by Resin Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Polyurethane
6.3 Acrylic
6.4 Others
7 Laminating Adhesives Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Solvent-Based
7.3 Water-Based
7.4 Solvent-Less
7.5 Others
8 Laminating Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry and Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Packaging
8.2.1 Food & Beverage
8.2.2 Pharmaceuticals
8.2.3 Consumer Products
8.3 Industrial
8.3.1 Insulation
8.3.2 Window Films
8.3.3 Electronics
8.3.4 Other Applications
8.4 Automotive & Transportation
9 Laminating Adhesives Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Overviews of Strategies Adopted by Key Players
10.2 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix, 2022
10.2.1 Stars
10.2.2 Emerging Leaders
10.2.3 Participants
10.2.4 Pervasive Players
10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.4 Start-Ups/Smes Evaluation Matrix, 2022
10.4.1 Progressive Companies
10.4.2 Starting Blocks
10.4.3 Responsive Companies
10.4.4 Dynamic Companies
10.5 Market Share Analysis
10.6 Ranking of Key Players
10.7 Top 5 Key Players Revenue Analysis
10.8 Competitive Benchmarking
10.9 Competitive Scenario
10.9.1 Market Evaluation Framework
10.9.2 Market Evaluation Matrix
10.10 Strategic Developments (Competitive Situations and Trends)
10.10.1 Product Launches
10.10.2 Deals
10.10.3 Others
11 Company Profile
11.1 Henkel AG
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Offered
11.1.3 Recent Development
11.1.4 Analyst's View
11.1.4.1 Key Strengths
11.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
11.1.4.3 Threat from Competition
11.2 3M
11.3 H.B. Fuller
11.4 The Dow Chemical Company
11.5 Arkema S.A.
11.6 Sika AG
11.7 Dic Corporation
11.8 Pidilite Industries
11.9 Dupont
11.10 Flint Group
11.11 Other Market Players
11.11.1 Coim Group
11.11.2 Vimasco Corporation
11.11.3 Jubilant Industries
11.11.4 Franklin International
11.11.5 Master Bond Inc.
11.11.6 Fujifilm Corporation
11.11.7 Dymax Corporation
11.11.8 Bond Tech Industries
11.11.9 L.D. Davis
11.11.10 Huber Group
11.11.11 Weilburger Holdings GmbH
11.11.12 Uflex Limited
11.11.13 Toyo-Morton Ltd.
11.11.14 Paramelt B.V.
11.11.15 Chemline India Ltd.
12 Appendix
