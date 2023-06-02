Amber Grid applied to the Prosecutor Office regarding the fittings of GIPL

English Lithuanian

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

As part of an internal investigation and evaluation of the information, the operator of the gas transmission system Amber Grid approached the Prosecutor Office regarding some of fittings of the GIPL gas pipeline.

The ongoing process has no impact on the normal operation of the GIPL pipeline. The company emphasizes that the previous and new additional tests and studies of the gas pipeline and its details confirm that the gas pipeline is technically safe and reliable.

"We turned to the Prosecutor Office in order to dispel all the doubts that arose during the investigation, as this is an object of strategic importance," says Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

The Prosecutor Office conducting the pre-trial investigation, in order not to prejudice its ongoing investigation, ordered the Company not to publicly provide any information related to the fittings. The Company will be able to answer all further questions when the Prosecutor Office conducting the pre-trial investigation completes its work.

The total value of the fittings is about EUR 300 thousand or 0.3% of the total project value, which is EUR 117 million.

