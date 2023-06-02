Polyferric sulfate Market Size Worth US$ 368.33 Mn By 2030, Analysis By Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polyferric sulfate market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Consegic Business Intelligence analyzes that the market was USD 262.19 million in 2022 and is expected to reach the market size of USD 368.33 million in 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 4.4%. The report highlights the increasing adoption of polyferric sulfate in wastewater treatment processes. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the polyferric sulfate market.



Polyferric sulfate is a pre-polymerized inorganic form of coagulant that is widely used for treating municipal and industrial wastewater. These compounds are prepared by using ferrous sulfate and sulfuric acid as a raw material. Such flocculants help in the removal of organic waste material along with heavy metals suspended in the water due to the ability to settle velocity, control odor, and chlorite reduction. Request Sample Now





Additionally, the growing population and industrialization in many parts of the world are putting significant pressure on water resources. As a result, there is a growing demand for clean and safe water, which is driving the demand for polyferric sulfate in water treatment processes. Additionally, governments around the world are imposing stringent regulations on water quality to protect public health and the environment. Hence, driving the demand for effective water treatment solutions including polyferric sulfate.

Furthermore, there is an increasing need for more effective and efficient water treatment solutions that could address emerging contaminants and pollutants in water resources thereby presenting an opportunity for manufacturers in the polyferric sulfate market to develop new and innovative products that are likely to meet these needs. In addition, the growing need for sustainable and eco-friendly water treatment solutions is urging companies to offer sustainable products and practices, thus offering lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Global Polyferric Sulfate Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Polyferric Sulfate Market Size in 2030 (USD Billion) 368.33 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 4.4% Polyferric Sulfate Market By Form Powder

Liquid Polyferric Sulfate Market By Application Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Printing

Dyeing Sewage Treatment

Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. Polyferric Sulfate Market By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Polyferric Sulfate Market Key Players Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Kemcore, Biosynth, Hunan Yide Chemical, Lubon Industry, Henan Aierfuke Chemicals Co., Ltd., Anhui Moke Supply Chain Co., Ltd., Chemtrade Logistics, and Clinty Chemicals



Key Market Takeaways

North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% in the polyferric sulfate market over the forecast period.

Based on form, the powder segment accounted for the highest share of the polyferric sulfate market in 2022.

By application, the municipal sector is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the polyferric sulfate market in 2022.

Global Polyferric Sulfate Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Form, the liquid segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR in the market over the forecast period. The liquid polyferric sulfate is a red-brown color transparent substance that has a rapid coagulation activity. The widespread use of these liquids in the treatment of drinking water, industrial water, and municipal sewage is expected to drive the polyferric sulfate market. Anhui Moke Supply Chain Co., Ltd. headquartered at China, offers liquid polyferric sulfate that has strong adaptability to temperature and turbidity changes. Therefore, the growing adoption of liquid polyferric sulfate in various wastewater treatment facilities is expected to fuel the growth of the segment.

Based on Application, the industrial water treatment segment dominated the polyferric market in 2022. The rising wastewater generated by industries such as chemicals, petroleum, and others is fueling the demand for wastewater treatment coagulants including polyferric sulfate. In addition, the stringent regulations set up by the government on wastewater management are also contributing to the growth of the market. Therefore, the growing consumption of these materials for wastewater treatment by various industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and others is contributing to the market growth.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution to the market. The growing adoption of iron-based flocculants from aluminum-based ones is surging the demand for polyferric sulfate in the region. Moreover, stringent government regulations are also contributing to the growth of the polyferric sulfate market growth. For instance, the Chinese government has set targets of achieving 95% for wastewater treatment at all county levels. Hence the above-mentioned factors are propelling the market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Kemcore, Biosynth, and Hunan Yide Chemical are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously investing in research and development activities in order to produce eco-friendly products. Further, the polyferric sulfate market is expected to grow steadily due to rapid industrialization, especially in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend towards increasing adoption of polyferric sulfate to ensure cost-effectiveness is also estimated to drive demand for polyferric sulfate which is anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In October 2019, Kemira announced expanded its ferric sulfate water treatment chemicals production line which is located in the United Kingdom. The expansion is based on the projected market demand for flocculants and coagulants that find extensive application in water treatment.

List of Major Global Polyferric Sulfate Market:

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Kemcore

Biosynth

Hunan Yide Chemical

Lubon Industry

Henan Aierfuke Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Anhui Moke Supply Chain Co., Ltd.

Chemtrade Logistics

Clinty Chemicals

Global Polyferric Sulfate Market Segmentation:

By Form Powder Liquid

By Application Industrial Water Treatment Municipal Water treatment Printing and Dyeing Sewage Treatment Others



Frequently Asked Questions in the Polyferric Sulfate Market Report

What was the market size of the Polyferric Sulfate industry in 2020? In 2022, the market size of polyferric sulfate was USD 262.19 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the Polyferric Sulfate industry by 2030? In 2030, the market size of polyferric sulfate is projected to reach USD 368.33 million.

What are the key opportunities that may impact the market’s future development? The development of new products that contain less ferrous ion content and are environment friendly is expected to present a significant opportunity

What is the dominating segment in the polyferric market by application? By application industrial water treatment segment dominated the polyferric market.



