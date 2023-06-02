Global High Alumina Aggregate Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $582.2 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4%

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Alumina Aggregate Market, by Grade, by Product, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global high-alumina aggregate market, its market size (US$ Mn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

Zhengzhou Rongsheng Refractory CO, LTD.

Shanxi Guofeng Ruineng Refractory Co., Ltd.

Orient Abrasives Ltd

Henan Lite Refractory Material Co. Ltd.

Almatis

Kerneos

Cimsa

Calceum

Fengrun Metallurgy Material

RWC

Caltra Nederland

A white crystalline ingredient, 'Alumina' is typically made from bauxite. Alumina is widely used in engineering disciplines such as those involving anti corrosion compounds, wear and abrasion-resistant components, and the computer industry. Alumina has various qualities such as brightness, minimal heat emission, and good stability at high temperatures which help boost the market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, in the automotive industry, alumina is widely used because of its superior performance and safety. Now alumina is an expensive substance in the global market. Rapidly increase the demand for premium alumina in the global market, which helps to expand automotive sectors in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing use of alumina in packaging sector due to continuously extends of food industry in globe and alumina can help to increase the shelf life of liquids and food without affecting their flavor is also propel the global high-alumina aggregate market growth. Furthermore, the change in the food and beverages sector towards packaged foods especially in some developing countries, like China, India, and Brazil also helps to increase the market growth.



In recent years, alumina has been widely used for roof and wall cladding, incorporating frames, stairways, and panels. Due to wall cladding's affordability, usefulness, and attractive appearance, it is continuously used in commercial buildings. For instance, in November 2021, the alumina manufacturing company, Caltra Nederland announced its partnership with a cement manufacturing company, Royal White Cement and AGC Ceramics, Ltd. They all worked together on a project that aims to increase the production of alumina in the U.S.



High prices of raw materials can hamper the global high-alumina aggregate market growth. Furthermore, limited technical expertise and knowledge can restrain market growth.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global high-alumina aggregate market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global high-alumina aggregate market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global high-alumina aggregate market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $422.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $582.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product

Metallurgical Grade

Refractory Grade

Synthetic Grade

Grinding Grade

Others

by Grade

Chemical

Smelter

Calcined

Tabular

Reactive

Fused

Aluminum Trihydrate

by Application

Aluminum Production

Non-aluminum Production

Abrasives

Ceramics

Refractories

Filtration

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2nbfzu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment