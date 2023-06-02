Global Plastic Pallet Market Report 2023: Rapid Industrialization and Awareness About the Benefits of Plastic Drives Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Pallet Market, By Product Type, By Pallet Type, By End use Industry, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of plastic pallets market and provides market size (US$ Mn & Mn Units) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023 - 2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Company Profiles

OMNIPAK S.R.O.

Smart Flow Europe SA

ORBIS Corporation

Bekuplast Gmbh

Meridian Group D.O.O.

TBA Plastove Obaly S.R.O.

CABKA Group

PURUS PLASTICS GmbH

Plastic Pallets Manufacturers

Paxxal Inc.

Rapid industrialization, and awareness about the benefits of plastic such as durability, strength, lightweight, and weather resistance are expected to expand consumer demand for plastic pallets. As a result, the plastic pallets market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics:



Key players are focusing on developing new products, in order to expand their consumer base and strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2016, Smart Flow Europe NV, a Belgium-based manufacturer of plastic pallets, presented its new SF800 MNR pallet at the 'All4Pack Packaging & Handling' trade fair held in Paris Nord Villepinte, France. The new plastic pallets have soles and interlocking designs. According to the company, the SF800 MNR pallet is the first monoblock pallet introduced to the market which is nestable and has three soles.



The three soles of the pallet offer better stability and therefore evenly distribute the load, which doubles the loading capacity of trucks, and thus reduces transport flows. The SF800 MNR pallet is lightweight (11 kg) and therefore easy to handle. Moreover, the pallet is robust as it can support a load of 1000 kg, and up to 350 kg of rack load.



However, the increasing availability of substitutes is expected to hamper the growth of the Plastic Pallets Market over the forecast period. For instance, pallets are traditionally made from wood. Wood pallets are considered as environmentally friendly as they are biodegradable in contrast to plastic pallets, which are non-biodegradable, and can cause plastic pollution. Moreover, plastic pallets release toxic gases when burned. Pallets can also be manufactured from a variety of other materials such as metal, cardboard, paperboard, and other composite materials. Moreover, in the case of plastic pallets, it is difficult to make their prototypes.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

It profiles leading players in the Plastic Pallets Market based on the following parameters- company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansions, and marketing tactics

The Plastic Pallets Market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, plastic pallets manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the plastic pallets market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7256 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12149 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

by Product Type:

Lumber Plastic

Molded Plastic

by Pallet Type:

Nestable

Rackable

Stackable

by End use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Construction

Others (Electronics and Others)

by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait

Rest of Middle East

Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

