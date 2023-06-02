Havila Kystruten AS : New start date for Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux

English Norwegian



Reference is made to previous notices regarding the delivery of the coastal cruise ships, Havila Polaris and Havila Pollux.

The ongoing refinancing shall make the company able to take delivery of the ships.

The company acknowledge that this is time-consuming which will result in further delays.

First roundtrip from Bergen will be 15 July with Havila Polaris and 21 July with Havila Pollux.

The company regrets once again the consequences for all involved parties.

Contact:

Chief Executive Officer Bent Martini, + 47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706



