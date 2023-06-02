Global Fly Fishing Apparel and Accessories Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.1%

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fly Fishing Apparel And Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Apparel, Gears), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fly fishing apparel and accessories market is expected to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2030, expanding at 4.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

The Orvis Company, Inc.

Simms Fishing Products

Patagonia, Inc

Snowbee USA

Skwala Fishing

Redington (Far Bank Enterprises.)

Bassdash

FROGG TOGGS

Compass 360 (Slumberjack)

8Fans

Factors such as the growing popularity of fly fishing as a recreational activity, growing interest in eco-friendly and sustainable fishing activities, and the availability of a diverse range of products catering to anglers' diverse needs and preferences are driving the market.

The market for fly fishing clothing and accessories includes various products such as fly rods, reels, lines, flies, waders, boots, vests, and other accessories. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of fly fishing as a recreational activity, a growing interest in eco-friendly and sustainable fishing equipment, and the availability of a wide range of products catering to the diverse needs and preferences of anglers.



Advancements in technology have also contributed to the growth of the fly fishing apparel and accessories industry. New materials and designs have made fly fishing more comfortable and efficient. For instance, lightweight and breathable fabrics have made wading jackets more comfortable to wear, while advances in rod and reel technology have made fly fishing easier for beginners.



New product development and manufacturing fly fishing clothing and accessories that fulfill evolving consumer needs such as breathable apparel and apparel made from sustainable material are some of the key entry strategies seen in the market. Prospective manufacturers are expected to commit to sustainable manufacturing practices over the forecast period, given the rising popularity of ethically sourced products around the world.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the retail industry overall, including sales of fly fishing apparel. Travel and social gathering restrictions may have reduced demand for fly fishing trips and gear. On the other hand, more people have been engaging in outdoor activities closer to home. This increased demand for fly fishing clothing for local fishing trips in Europe.



Due to the presence of numerous global as well as numerous small- and mid-sized regional competitors, the market for fly-fishing apparel and accessories is extremely competitive. Businesses with several brands and extensive distribution networks control a substantial portion of the market. Major participants in the global fly fishing apparel and accessory industry include The Orvis Company, Inc.; Simms Fishing Products; Patagonia, Inc.; and Redington (Far Bank Enterprises), all of which have sizable product portfolios and reliable distribution networks.



Fly Fishing Apparel And Accessories Market Report Highlights

The gears segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030. In recent years, manufacturers have introduced new goods that are lighter, stronger, and more durable than ever before, leading to substantial innovation in the fly fishing gear industry

Offline distribution channel was the largest channel in 2022 and the online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The North American region is expected to witness a higher CAGR from 2023 to 2030. The American Sportfishing Association (ASA), Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association (NSIA), and American Catfishing Association (ACA) are three significant associations and organizations that play a significant role in promoting sport fishing in America and have contributed to the success of recreational fishing industries in the area

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3142.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4340 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5ol2q

