Global Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $41.42 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%

The global mobile phone protective cover market size is anticipated to reach USD 41.42 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Growing demand among the younger populace for mobile cases and covers with unique designs is fueling the demand for the mobile phone protective cover market. Several smartphone companies operating are focusing on launching design features with high strength.

Furthermore, the growing trend for customized phone covers in India, Japan, and China is compelling manufacturers to launch innovative covers. For example, in April 2022, U.S.-based OtterBox announced the launch of phone cases for iPad Air. The company launched the phone cases in spring-inspired colors such as pink and orange.



Furthermore, the growing e-commerce sector is also supporting the growth of the overall market. The e-commerce sector has acted as an opportunity for players in the market to expand their reach in the market. In addition, the easy availability of phone covers at lower prices, unique designs, and several other features are expected to drive the demand for the market.



The market for mobile protective cases presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers, thanks to the growing number of mobile device users in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in countries such as India, China, and Indonesia.

This rise in smartphone adoption is linked to increasing internet access, the popularity of social media, and higher disposable incomes. Consequently, there is a growing demand for top-quality mobile cases, prompting market players to release new products. For instance, CG Mobile Brand and Company unveiled a range of cases for iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks in India in June 2022.



Mobile Phone Protective Cover Market Report Highlights

The body glove segment dominated the overall mobile phone protective cover market and is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

Rising popularity of e-commerce is driving the demand for the overall market

Asia Pacific had the largest market share in 2022 for the mobile phone protective cover market

Global mobile phone screen cover market is highly competitive and fierce in nature owing to the presence of a large number of international and regional players which players striving to innovate persistently

