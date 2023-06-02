Global Canned Tuna Market to 2030: Growing Adoption of Seafood Among Consumers Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canned Tuna Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Skipjack, Yellowfin), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global canned tuna market size is expected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Frinsa del Noroeste S.A.

Thai Union Group PCL

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Century Pacific Food Inc.

Jealsa

Grupo Calvo

Wild Planet Foods Inc.

PT. Aneka Tuna Indonesia

American Tuna Inc.

Ocean Brands

The growing adoption of seafood among consumers is expected to be the key factor for market growth. Moreover, exceptional nutritional properties coupled with excellent taste & texture associated with tuna species is expected to expand the market over the next few years.



Consumers around the world are increasingly adding canned tuna in their daily meals as it has rich nutritional properties with great taste and excellent seafood experience. It is widely used in various daily dishes as well as in delicacies including salads, croquette, sandwiches, burgers, pastas, tacos, sushi, and many more. These dishes are easily cooked in least time at home and thus, they are highly appreciated by the consumers who believes in home cooking and healthy lifestyle.



Canned tuna is generally an affordable source of protein, which makes it attractive to budget-conscious consumers. As the cost of meat and other protein sources continues to rise, canned tuna becomes an even more appealing option for consumers who want to maintain a healthy diet without breaking the bank.

Additionally, the affordability of canned tuna makes it a popular choice for food banks and other charitable organizations that provide food assistance to those in need. Canned tuna is often included in food assistance packages because it is an affordable and nutritious option that can help stretch a limited food budget.



Europe dominated the 2022 markets owing to growing preference for the nutritious, ready-to-eat, and convenient seafood choices. However, U.S. is also one of the largest consumers in the world with a consumption of 1.3-kilogram per capita as per the statistics provided by the FAO, Globefish. Asia Pacific is witnessing a decent growth in the market with some of the largest canned tuna consuming countries including Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, and Indonesia.



Some consumers are also willing to pay a premium for canned tuna products that are certified sustainable by organizations such as the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). These certifications provide consumers with assurance that the tuna they are purchasing has been caught using sustainable methods. Market players such as American Tuna, Fishing Vessel St. Jude, Ocean Naturals, and Safe Catch offer Best Choice have responded to this trend by offering, Good Alternative, or certified canned tuna.



Canned Tuna Market Report Highlights

The skipjack segment accounted the largest volume share, in 2022 owing to its large availability, rich nutritious content, and its preference for being exported to different regions. Also, this type has a mild, less fishy taste compared to other tuna varieties, making it a more appealing choice for consumers who are sensitive to strong fish flavors.

The hypermarket and supermarket was the largest distribution channel segment, in 2022. Such channels offer a wide variety of canned tuna products from various brands, making it a one-stop-shop for consumers to find their preferred product. Its cost-effectiveness, and convenience are other factors boosting popularity of this segment.

Europe dominated the market for canned tuna in 2022. It is a staple in many European culinary traditions, particularly in Mediterranean countries such as Spain, Italy, and Portugal, where it is often used in salads, sandwiches, and pasta dishes. Moreover, health benefits, convenience, affordability, availability, and sustainability has made canned tuna a popular and widely consumed product in Europe.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Canned Tuna Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.6. Roadmap of Canned Tuna Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID - 19



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Canned Tuna Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Skipjack

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3. Yellowfin

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Canned Tuna Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.3. Specialty Stores

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

6.4. Online

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 - 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Canned Tuna Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2022



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jegff

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment