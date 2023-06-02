Molecular Diagnostics Market Worth USD 18,542 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.2%, Technology, Product, Service, Test Type, Application, End User, Region, Demand Side Analysis, Key Players, Drivers, Trends: Latest Report by Delvens

Chicago, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for molecular diagnostics is expected to reach USD 18,542 million by 2030 from USD 9,892 million in 2022, registering impressive expansion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Some of the major players are BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Hologic Inc. (Gen Probe), Illumina, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Grifols, S.A., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Sysmex Corporation among others.

Due to lowered immune function, multimorbidity, and physiological changes brought on by ageing, the geriatric population is more likely to contract COVID-19. Up to April 2020, around 95% of recorded fatalities among patients 60 years of age or older were reported, according to the WHO Regional Director for Europe. Furthermore, patients 80 years of age or older accounted for more than 50% of deaths.



Additionally, it is anticipated that throughout the projected period, the prevalence of infectious disorders will fuel market expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that the target population would increase due to the rising prevalence of STIs like HIV and HPV, which will accelerate the market's expansion. Globally, HIV prevalence and incidence were estimated by the WHO to be about 37.7 million and 1.5 million, respectively, in 2020. Additionally, HIV-positive individuals are extremely vulnerable to other illnesses including TB, which is the primary killer of HIV-positive individuals.

The increasing efforts being made by industry participants to increase access to affordable resources are projected to fuel the expansion of the molecular diagnostics market. The use of molecular diagnostics in disease diagnosis is essential since it produces accurate and efficient results. However, one of the main barriers to this sector is the high cost of molecular testing.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.delvens.com/get-free-sample/molecular-diagnostics-market-trends-forecast-till-2028

Molecular Diagnostics Market research report deals with many parameters in depth to satisfy the requirements of business or clients. Moreover, it also displays all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements along with the detailed actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. A team of experienced and consummate market research professionals persistently track key industries to spot key developments, unmet needs and possible growth opportunities.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Feature Descriptions Growth Rate CAGR of 10.2% during the forecasting period, 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Units Considered Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Segmentation Product & Service, Test Type, Technology, and Region. Report Attribute Market Revenue Sizing (Global, Regional and Country Level) Company Share Analysis, Market Dynamics, Company Profiling Regional Level Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Country Level Scope U.S., Japan, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, UAE, South Africa (50+ Countries Across the Globe) Companies Profiled BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Hologic Inc. (Gen Probe), Illumina, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Grifols, S.A., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Sysmex Corporation among others. Available Customization In addition to the market data for the Molecular Diagnostics Market, Delvens offers client-centric reports customized according to the company’s specific demand and requirement.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview

Infectious diseases like HIV are becoming more prevalent on a global scale. For instance, about 38.4 million individuals worldwide had HIV in 2021, according to the UNAIDS estimate from August 2022. There were 1.7 million kids and 36.7 million adults among them. As a result, the rising use of molecular diagnostics for HIV is expected to spur market expansion due to the increased incidence of infectious diseases like HIV.

The most effective way to recognise and describe a bacterium is thought to be molecular diagnostics. A successful test must be accurate, quick, and able to quantify the infectious load. Improved testing swiftly detects the strain of the organism and its drug susceptibility, shortening the time it takes to discover the best antibiotic. The discovery of antibiotic resistance genes and the provision of public health information, such as strain characterization by genotyping, have both been made possible by technological breakthroughs such as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Therefore, based on the aforementioned considerations, it is anticipated that the market would experience considerable expansion throughout the forecast period.

But it's anticipated that the lack of funding for R&D, the slowing economy, and the demand for facilities for complex testing would impede market expansion.

To Grow Your Business Revenue, Make an Inquiry Before Buying at: https://www.delvens.com/Inquire-before-buying/molecular-diagnostics-market-trends-forecast-till-2028

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the key players operating in the global Molecular Diagnostics market are BD, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher, Hologic Inc. (Gen Probe), Illumina, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Grifols, S.A., QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Sysmex Corporation among others.

Recent Developments

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) announced in September 2021 that it had acquired TIB Molbiol (Germany) to expand the range of infectious disease assays that were accessible in its portfolio of PCR testing.

In June 2021, QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands) joined up with Verogen (US) to diversify its NGS technology portfolio.

In June 2021, Mobidiag Oy (Finland), a leader in acute care molecular diagnostic testing, was acquired by Hologic, Inc. (US), a pioneer in the field. This acquisition will expand Hologic's product line for molecular diagnostics.

In November 2020, the FDA granted Hologic, Inc. (US) further approval for the use of the AptimaHIV-1 Quant Dx Assay as a tool for HIV infection detection.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis

Product Insights

With a revenue share of 66.1% in the molecular diagnostics market in 2022, the reagents sector had the greatest revenue share. Due to its widespread use in research and clinical settings, it is anticipated to maintain its supremacy in the next years. Standard reagents aid in obtaining reliable and timely results. It is envisaged that standardised outcomes, increased effectiveness, and cost-effectiveness will support market expansion. The market growth is also predicted to be boosted by the expanding usage of coronavirus detection tools, which were created for other infectious disorders. For instance, in countries that obtained the CE mark approval, Roche Diagnostics expanded its Covid RT-PCR assays offering to the new cobas 5800 system in February 2022.

Test Location Insights

Due to the significant number of Covid testing procedures performed in central laboratories, central laboratories represented the greatest revenue share of the market in 2022, accounting for 81.7% of total revenues. Another significant factor projected to drive the market is an increase in the number of efforts done by the government to provide various services, such as payment for diagnostic tests. The creation of molecular diagnostic platforms that can be applied in PoC situations is becoming more and more popular. For POC or near-patient testing, different businesses are developing assays and molecular diagnostic platforms. Additionally, market growth is predicted to be boosted by the expanding development of new assays that provide speedy PoC findings. For instance, in March 2020, Abbott introduced the ID NOW COVID-19 test, a molecular point-of-care test for the rapid identification of COVID-19.

Application Insights

The infectious disease had the greatest revenue share in the molecular diagnostics market in 2022, at 82.4%. The primary factor driving this market's domination is the rising prevalence of molecular diagnostics, particularly PCR tests, for the diagnosis of COVID-19. With the introduction of new technologies like PCR and ISH, the shortcomings of conventional testing have been mitigated, including their lack of sensitivity, lengthy turnaround times, poor in vitro kinetic development, difficulties in cultivating organisms in manually created culture conditions, and difficulty in growing organisms.

Regional Insights

European revenue contributed 28.1% of worldwide revenue in 2022. This is associated with the rise in infectious and chronic illness prevalence, which has fueled R&D initiatives and accelerated market growth. High standards of living, consumer knowledge of early diagnosis, and an established healthcare system are important determinants of expansion. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a CAGR of -0.4% over the anticipated year due to growing market penetration and huge unmet demand. Because of the region's expanding patient base, early identification, targeted treatment, and early prevention, the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand.

The use of molecular diagnostics has dramatically increased in India in recent years. This growth is the result of several factors, including the expanding use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), the rise in the testing of infectious diseases like cancer, COVID-19, TB, and STDs, the demand for individualised medicine, and the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Due to how quickly and easily these technologies can be used to comprehend complex genetic data and improve the accuracy of diagnoses, the use of AI and machine learning for molecular diagnostics has gained great popularity in India.

Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook

Drivers: increasing R&D emphasis and increasing funding for molecular diagnostics

The molecular diagnostics industry may grow as a result of government initiatives, financial efforts, and other activities to support and promote research and development. For instance, the Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative of the NIH, which was launched in August 2020 and has $200 million in funding, is one example. The objective of this effort was to hasten the creation, adoption, and commercialization of technologies for COVID-19 testing. Additionally, the Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centres (CIVICs) programme was introduced in 2019 by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), to support a wide range of influenza research activities, including the development of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics against seasonal and pandemic influenza. 51 million USD in funding for CIVICs was announced by NIAID.

Opportunities: Opportunities for growth in emerging nations

The majority of players are turning their attention to emerging regions as the US and European markets mature. Upgrading laboratory facilities in emerging markets is crucial due to the significant investments made in healthcare and life science research in these nations. In turn, this encourages the installation of diagnostic equipment in labs and promotes the expanding use of molecular diagnostics.

Restraints: Unfavourable scenario for reimbursement

Over the past 40 years, medical testing has suffered a 40% decrease in reimbursement, according to MedPAC (Medicare Payment Advisory Commission). The use of novel diagnostic procedures in clinical laboratories will be significantly hampered by this drop and extra-budgetary worries among healthcare organisations.

The Medicare reimbursement rate for COVID-19 tests based on high-throughput technology has been decreased by the Centres for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to USD 75 unless labs can process results in less than two days. For people without a personal history of cancer, Medicare does not currently fund genetic testing (Source: American Society of Clinical Oncology). These elements are anticipated to harm the US molecular testing business.

Challenges: Operational Roadblocks

Clinical laboratories are still developing in all major markets; technicians must overcome practical obstacles to ensure efficient sample collection, storage, and transportation, particularly as they incorporate cutting-edge technology like NGS and lab-on-a-chip PCR machines. To prevent cross-contamination and maintain effective time management, laboratory premises also need to be modified to conduct particular molecular diagnostic tests needed for pathogen detection. This causes the maintenance and operation of modern molecular diagnostic instruments, particularly those able to handle a single sample type, to significantly increase in cost.

Get Direct Order of this Report: https://www.delvens.com/checkout/molecular-diagnostics-market-trends-forecast-till-2028

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Table of Contents

Product & Service Outlook

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Services & Software

Test Type Outlook

Lab Tests

PoC Tests

Technology Outlook

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

DNA Sequencing & Next-generation Sequencing (NGS)

In Situ Hybridization (ISH)

DNA Microarrays

Other Technologies

Regional Outlook

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Austria Finland Belgium Turkey Russia Poland Hungary Czech Republic Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Vietnam New Zealand Philippines Thailand Malaysia Hong Kong Taiwan Singapore Indonesia Sri Lanka Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of South America

Middle East And Africa South Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Iran Egypt Rest of Middle East and Africa



For More Healthcare Industry Reports: https://www.delvens.com/industry/healthcare



Browse Related Reports:

Rapid Diagnostics Market

Point of Care/Rapid Diagnostics Market

Digital Diagnostics Market

Hepatitis Testing/Diagnosis Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Hematology Market

About Delvens

Delvens is a strategic advisory and consulting company headquartered in New Delhi, India. The company holds expertise in providing syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Delvens qualitative and quantitative data is highly utilized by each level from niche to major markets, serving more than 1K prominent companies by assuring to provide information on the country, regional, and global business environment. We have a database for more than 45 industries in more than 115+ major countries globally. We use AI and machine learning to make existing offerings quicker and cheaper, as well as to offer new services which couldn’t have been dreamt of a few years ago. From creating concepts to implementing them, we have the best-proven strategies that will help the organization and are assisting the organization to overcome the prevailing challenges and recognize recent opportunities before their competitors. We are capable of providing tailor-made research services keeping because of your specific requirements. We assure to provide the best possible services for all our clients. Our analysts are available for your assistance and will perfectly understand your needs and demand.

Delvens database assists clients by providing in-depth information on crucial business decisions. Delvens offers significant facts and figures across various industries namely Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Chemicals & Materials, Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods & Services, and Food & Beverages. Our company provides an exhaustive and comprehensive understanding of the business environment.

To find out more, visit https://www.delvens.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact Us:

Varsha Chaudhari

Delvens Private Limited

Unit No. 2126, Tower B, 21st Floor

Alphathum, Sector 90 Noida 201305, IN

D: +44 20 8638 5055 | C: +91 9561827515 | P: +0120 4569 248

varsha.chaudhari@delvens.com | sales@delvens.com

Website: https://www.delvens.com/