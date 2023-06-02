AITX's RADDOG™ 2LE Wows the Red Carpet and Steals the Show at ‘Stars on Mars’ Launch Party

Detroit, Michigan, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) have announced that RADDOG 2LE was the hit of the party - the party being the series launch of “Stars on Mars”. "Stars on Mars" debuts on FOX on Monday, June 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT).



RADDOG, along with AITX CEO Steve Reinharz and Matthew Margittay, the RADDOG Lead Engineer that participated in the show’s production in Coober Pedy, Australia, attended the star-studded event Thursday night in Hollywood.

"This was about as much fun as you can have with a robotic dog and celebrities," said Reinharz. "Easily one of the highlights of my professional career. I thank Eureka Productions and FOX for the incredible opportunity to introduce RADDOG and showcase the remarkable technology that our team has put into this amazing robotic dog.”

RAD’s RADDOG 2LE will be formally introduced on Tuesday June 6th, with demonstrations available for law enforcement agencies. The RADDOG quadruped (dog-style) robots used in the show are similar to RADDOG 2LE units, which are specially designed for law enforcement. The “Stars on Mars” RADDOGs perform the duties of the mission's security robots, as well as being companions to the crew members. Complete specifics of its capabilities, features and other details including pricing and options will be made available Tuesday at www.raddog.ai.

" Stars on Mars " is an out-of-this-world new unscripted series, premiering on FOX, where 12 fearless celebrities will colonize, compete and conquer “Mars” until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy.” The stars and RADDOG will receive interstellar assignments from legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control.

“It was so great to reconnect with the celebrities that participated in the show,” said Margittay. “This was probably the first time in television that humans have interreacted with a real robot. I can imagine that this won’t be the last time. RADDOG 2LE will set the standard for autonomous robot dogs. I’m excited for the marketplace to soon learn about all the advanced features that RADDOG 2LE has.”

AITX, through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide a cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers this tremendous cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained in this publication does not constitute an offer to sell or solicit an offer to buy securities of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (the "Company"). This publication contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and may involve subjective judgment and analysis. The information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, however the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to its accuracy or completeness. The Company has no obligation to provide the recipient with additional updated information. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com , www.radgroup.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

