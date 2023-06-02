Global Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market to 2030: Rising Number of Farm Animal Rehabilitators Drives Growth

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Animal Type, By Therapy, By Indication, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global livestock animal rehabilitation services market size is expected to reach USD 371.42 million by 2030, expanding at 11.87% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The market is largely driven by the factors such as improving access to veterinary care in rural farm areas, the rising number of farm animal rehabilitators, and the growing livestock population in developing nations. Furthermore, rising awareness among farmers about the availability of various rehabilitation therapies, and the increasing prevalence of diseases such as lameness, affect the mobility of livestock.



Livestock species are often exposed to several risks of potential injuries in farm zones. For instance, cattle species are frequently reported with wounds like hoof cracks, back injuries, and joint trauma & sprains, which lead to severe pain, inflammation, lameness, and immobility.

For lame livestock species, regardless of the cause, the rehabilitation therapies such as lasers are known to provide beneficial effects. In addition, other therapies, such as manual massages and hydrotherapy, are performed significantly in cattle and ruminant species to treat muscular or joint inflammations. Furthermore, increasing adoption rates of non-invasive therapeutic procedures in food-producing animals also enhance their healthy productivity with fewer medications.



The market was negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the closure of rehab centers with limited access to veterinary care. The announcement of nationwide lockdowns and movement restrictions led veterinary rehabilitators and farmers to face obstacles in obtaining non-invasive therapies during the year 2020. However, the market quickly recovered in the following year with ease of restrictions coupled with resumed veterinary clinics & hospital admissions.



The government and animal healthcare/welfare organizations worldwide are collaboratively implementing strategies & programs to support veterinary care in rural farms. For instance, the livestock population in the rural areas of Europe is supported by the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) Organization.

The organization helps spread advanced veterinary care therapies with smart management of already available infrastructure in vet clinics & hospitals. However, the sudden shortages of veterinary professionals in rural practices hamper the market growth. For instance, a recent survey by the FVE Organization estimates that 70% of veterinarians in German cattle practice are finding more challenges in recruiting new practitioners in the country's rural areas.



The stable growth in livestock populations around the globe is further supporting the growth of the livestock animal rehabilitation services industry. According to the data published on January 2023 by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the cattle and calves population in the country totaled 89.3 million.

The same source reported that the total cattle stock number in India reached 306.9 million for the fiscal year 2022, compared to 305 million in 2021. Furthermore, the rehabilitation therapies offered for ruminant species (sheep/goats/lambs) by small animal or pet rehab centers are expected to propel the market growth significantly.



Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Report Highlights

The livestock animal rehabilitation services industry was valued at USD 151.9 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow significantly at a CAGR of 11.87% over the projected period

Based on the animal type segment, cattle held a dominant market share of more than 45% in 2022 and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The stable growth in the cattle population worldwide and increasing adoption rates of physical therapies as a part of veterinary care are contributing to this substantial market share

Based on therapy type, the therapeutic exercises segment dominates the market over the forecast period. Farm animals with disabilities or difficulties in moving are necessarily exercised to gain muscle strength, improve mobility, and increase healthy production rates

Based on indication, the post-surgery segment dominated the market with a share of over 30% in 2022. The rate of surgeries performed on large animals such as cattle has been increasing in recent years, owing to the technological advancements in veterinary medicine and improved veterinary care access in rural areas

Based on the end-use segment, the veterinary rehab centers & hospitals held the largest market share of over 40% in 2022. This is due to a growing number of veterinary rehab centers and hospitals worldwide with advanced cutting-edge infrastructures. The others segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 12 % over the projected period

North America is expected to dominate the livestock animal rehabilitation services industry in 2022. The substantial share is attributed to the large presence of licensed veterinary rehabilitators, the increasing number of veterinary hospitals, farm sanctuaries, & rehab centers, advancing veterinary care services, and the rising adoption of physical therapies for farm animals

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $151.93 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $371.42 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Livestock animal rehabilitation services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Analysis

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Analysis

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3 Industry Analysis

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5. Estimated Livestock Population by Region & Key Countries, 2018 - 2022

3.6. Opportunity Analysis/Unmet Needs

3.7 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1 Animal Type Movement Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2 Livestock animal rehabilitation services Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Cattle

4.3.1 Cattle Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Poultry

4.4.1 Poultry Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Others

4.5.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Therapy Type Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1 Therapy Type Movement Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2 Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Therapeutic Exercises

5.3.1 Therapeutic Exercises Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Manual Therapy

5.4.1 Manual Therapy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Hydrotherapy

5.5.1 Hydrotherapy Animal Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6 Hot & Cold Therapies

5.6.1 Hot & Cold Therapies Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.7 Electro Therapies

5.7.1 Electro Therapies Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.8 Acupuncture

5.8.1 Acupuncture Animal Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.9 Shockwave Therapy

5.9.1 Shockwave Therapy Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.10 Other Therapies

5.10.1 Other Therapies Animal Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.1 Indication Movement Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2 Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Post-Surgery

6.3.1 Post-Surgery Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Traumatic Injuries

6.4.1 Traumatic Injuries Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Acute & Chronic Diseases

6.5.1 Acute & Chronic Diseases Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.6 Developmental Abnormality

6.6.1 Developmental Abnormality Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.7 Other Indications

6.7.1 Others Indications Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.1 End-Use Movement Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.2 Livestock Animal Rehabilitation Services Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3 Veterinary Rehab Centers & Hospitals

7.3.1 Veterinary Rehab Centers & Hospitals Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4 Rescue & Shelter Homes

7.4.1 Rescue & Shelter Homes Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Key Rehab Practices Profiles

