Global Immunofluorescence Assay Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $4.95 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.29%

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunofluorescence Assay Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Antibodies, Kits & Reagents, Instruments, Consumables & Accessories), By Type, By Application, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immunofluorescence assay market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.95 billion by 2030. The market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Inova Diagnostics, Inc.

Bio - Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Abcam Plc

Perkinelmer Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Medipan Gmbh

Sino Biological, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Immunofluorescence is a traditional technique used for getting insight into cellular processes and structures using microscopy. For instance, specific proteins can be assessed for their location and expression.

Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, significant applications of immunofluorescence assay (IFA) in several areas and technological advancements in techniques and associated instruments are key factors driving the market growth.



The immunofluorescence assay market is anticipated to witness rapid growth, owing to the technological advances and launch of novel instruments. For instance, in November 2020, CTK Biotech, Inc. introduced RaFIA immunofluorescence immunoassay system to meet the rising demand for quantitative rapid tests.

The system is user friendly, offers a high level of sensitivity and a broad working range. In addition, in March 2021, Euroimmum introduced an automated immunofluorescence microscope EPML (EUROPattern Microscope Live). The instrument comprises of 20x high camera resolution and captures the image within 2 seconds. Such developments are increasing the efficiency and adoption of the technique, thereby fueling the market growth.



The chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's, HIV, and Chron's disease have increased globally over the last few decades. For instance, according to CDC, in 2020, 5.8 million individuals in America were living with Alzheimer's disease. According to WHO, 38.4 million individuals were living with HIV globally by the end of 2021. Hence, the growing awareness and increasing demand for the detection and cure of several chronic and infectious diseases are some of the driving factors for the market growth.



Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the adoption of immunofluorescence assays due to a sharp rise in the demand for rapid, point-of-care testing of the disease. As immonofluroscence assays represent a quick and easy-to-use testing solution for mitigation of COVID-19 outbreak, these assays are expected to witness significant demand for disease surveillance in the near future.

Furthermore, international organizations, such as WHO and European Commission, as well as governments around the world have focused on mass population testing, followed by emergency use authorization, for curbing the spread of COVID-19. For instance, For instance, in January 2021, LumiraDx received multinational approval for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test. The immunofluorescence assay is designed for quick and accurate detection of the SARS-CoV-2 antigen in nasopharyngeal or nasal swab specimens.

Immunofluorescence assay have enabled frequent testing and decentralization of healthcare for supporting large-scale testing efforts without the need for complex & extensive infrastructure.



Immunofluorescence assay is being used increasingly in various areas. The major applications of the technique are determination of protein subcellular localization, detection of cell membrane antigens, detection of drugs, detection of humoral antibodies, detection of cell signaling, detection of immunoglobulins, detection of pathogens, visualization of cell structures, and diagnosis of diseases. Such broad range of applications are anticipated to accelerate the market growth in the forecast period.



Immunofluorescence Assay Market Report Highlights

Antibodies segment held the largest share of 2022. The immunofluorescence technique relies on the specific antibodies to label a specific target antigen by using fluorescent dyes. For instance, the direct immunofluorescence utilizes an antibody that is conjugated to a fluorescent dye

By type, the indirect immunofluorescence assay segment accounted for the largest share in 2022. This can be attributed to the advantages of indirect immunofluorescence such as tends to be less expensive, immunofluorescence, better amplification of the signal, flexibility, and provides a top-notch image

By application infectious disease segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing cases of infectious disease, growing government funding coupled with increased product launches

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies' end-user segment dominated the market in 2022 due strategic initiatives, such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, product approvals & launches, and expansion of global operations

North America held the largest share of in 2022, presence of key players, existence sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, increase in product approvals, and strong government initiatives & awareness programs to curb the spread of several diseases such as HIV/AIDS, among other factors are driving growth in this region

Key market players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abcam plc, PerkinElmer Inc., Merck KGaA, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Medipan GmbH, Sino Biological, Inc., Danaher Corporation

