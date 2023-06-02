Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General Meeting held on June 1, 2023 (the “Meeting”).



A total of 25,816,872 common shares of the 54,320,086 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 47.53% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated April 19, 2023, was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld James R. Bond 70.81% 29.19% Anthony Andrukaitis 79.75% 20.25% Paul Cass 86.17% 13.83% Laura Roach 82.53% 17.47% Jesse V. Crews 86.65% 13.35% Frank Busch 85.98% 14.02%



At the Meeting the shareholders also approved the reappointment of Smythe, LLP as the auditors of the Company, 93.49% For and 6.51% Withheld.

The shareholders also approved certain amendments to the incentive stock option plan of the Company, 57.23% For and 42.77% Against. The approval of the unallocated stock options issuable pursuant to the amended incentive stock option plan was not approved with 43.21% For and 56.79% Against.

After the Meeting the following officers were appointed:

James R. Bond – President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard Lee – Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Andrukaitis – Chief Operating Officer

Kathy Love – Corporate Secretary

Amanda Smith, Vice President Operations, Kelso Technologies (USA) Inc.

Patrick Hankey, Controller, Kelso Technologies (USA) Inc.

Chris Stewart, President, KIQ X Industries Ltd.

