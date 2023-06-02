From Heaven to Earth: The Prophetic Matrix Sets Youth Souls Ablaze, Unleashing a Wave of Revival in Universities

California City, CA, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A powerful wave of spiritual awakening is igniting universities across the United States, following the remarkable revival that originated on February 8 at Asbury University in Kentucky and quickly reverberated worldwide. Building upon this transformative movement, an extraordinary series of events unfolded after the heavenly launch of the groundbreaking book, The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny, at Immanuel College campus in Adelaide, Australia. This chain of events is now captivating the hearts and minds of countless young students across the nation.

Coinciding with the culmination of the Asbury revival, the highly anticipated film Jesus Revolution, capturing the essence of the youth movement from the late '60s and early '70s, was released, amassing a staggering $52 million in revenue. It serves as a powerful reminder of the lasting impact young individuals can have when they unite with a common purpose.

The flame of revival further spread to Oklahoma University, where a crowd of over 20 thousand people gathered at the Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on April 29. The once-in-a-lifetime event included a free concert, highlighted by a jaw-dropping performance by Christian recording artist Chance The Rapper.

These spiritual stirrings couldn’t be more needed or timely, as the alarming rise in suicide rates has made it the second-leading cause of death among young people.

In this context, Michael-John Toste, the visionary author behind The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock the Secret Code to Your Destiny, felt compelled to write a transformative Christian book to empower college-age students to reach for the stars. His journey of campus outreach began over 20 years ago when he was invited by the President of Santa Clara University's Christian Coalition to speak in a large lecture hall for six consecutive months.

Making history, The Prophetic Matrix eBook became the first literary work to be digitally beamed into the International Space Station and filmed inside the Destiny Module.

Toste asserts, "I believe this divinely-inspired book is a symbolic sign of an impending spiritual awakening among our young adults." Following its celestial launch, The Prophetic Matrix descended upon Immanuel College in Adelaide, Australia—a significant global release that mirrors the book's profound message destined to reach college students.

Shortly after the book’s release, an unprecedented spiritual renaissance erupted at Asbury University, touching the lives of a select group of students and continuing for a remarkable 16 days. The Holy Spirit outpouring went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms. It attracted people from 22 colleges, including Samford University, Lee University, University of Kentucky, Cedarville University, and Glenville State University. In total it’s estimated between 50,000 and 70,000 people from across the world poured into experience the powerful atmosphere in a town with a population of just 6,000.



On the day after the Asbury revival, Lionsgate's Jesus Revolution movie hit theaters, shocking critic expectations by scoring a 99% general audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and exceeding all box office expectations.

The unfolding of these events echoes a biblical prophecy: "It shall come to pass in the last days, says God that I will pour out My Spirit on all people; your sons and daughters shall prophesy, your young men shall see visions..."

The Prophetic Matrix book served as the catalyst, planting the seeds of transformation within college campuses. It is a clarion call to the youth, urging them to embrace their divine purpose and providing them with the hope and guidance they need to overcome challenges and fulfill their destinies.

Website || Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn | TikTok | YouTube | Amazon | Linktree



Angelina Borges

THE PROPHETIC MATRIX

info@thepropheticmatrix.com

