5th Annual North America Mining Conference: Mining Investments, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen & Technology Opportunities (Toronto, Canada - November 2-3, 2023)

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5th Annual Mining Investment North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Explore North America's Top Resources Hub For Mining Investments, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen & Technology Opportunities

220 Attendees

100 Investors

15 Sponsors & Exhibitors

WHY MINING INVESTMENT NORTH AMERICA?

Now in its' 5th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

We expect 220 senior level executives, including over 100 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They travel from all over North & Latin Americas, Europe and Asia to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Gold & Precious Metals Developments

Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities

Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

Base Metals

Resources Security & Sustainability

Commodity Trends in North America

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles

Bulk Metals

Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis

Mining Technology Advancements

Emerging Markets Outlook

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?



TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Speakers

CAROLINE DONALLY

Managing Partner

Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty

United States

JOE MAZUMDAR

Editor/Publisher/Analyst

Exploration Insights

Canada

PHILIP HOPWOOD

Principal

KWR Capital

Canada

DOUGLAS MORRISON

President & CEO

CEMI - Centre for Excellence in Mining

Canada

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ug2sr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.