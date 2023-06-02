Global Patient Scales Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $965.77 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.2%

Dublin, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Scales Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Mechanical, Electronic), By Product (Floor Scales, Body Fat Scales, Physician Scales), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient scales market size is expected to reach a value of USD 965.77 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Patient scales are essential tools that provide proper medication dosing and treatment plans to patients. Patient scales are designed to make weight measurement safer, faster, and easier to ensure better patient outcomes.

Doctors and medical professionals often need to keep track of patients' weight loss or weight gain to provide accurate treatment to the patient. There are different types of patient scales available in the market to serve different purposes such as floor scales, body fat scales, sling scales, platform scales, etc.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the market due to the rising number of patient admissions in hospitals. The requirement for patient scales also increases due to a high number of patients needing accurate treatment from medical professionals.

The rise in the need for effective portable weighing devices, technological advancements in patient scales such as pediatric scales and wheelchair scales, the increase in adoption of weighing devices in hospitals & clinics, and the surge in demand for high-quality healthcare facilities are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

In addition, an increase in cases of obesity, the surge in public awareness among persons about their health parameters, the shift of people toward a healthy lifestyle, the rise in the launch of innovative and technologically advanced patient scales, increase in cases of chronic diseases are other factors that fuel the market growth during the forecast period.



According to the WHO, in 2022, globally, more than 1 billion people are obese and out of which 340 million adolescents, 39 million children, and 650 million adults. Obesity numbers have been rising aggressively in the past years.



Patient Scales Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the electronic segment dominated the market as it is more accurate than mechanical patient scales and it uses an electronic sensor to determine body measurements.

By product, the floor scales segment has accounted highest market share in 2022 due to an increase in demand for floor scales in healthcare facilities, and an increase in cases of obesity across the globe.

By end-use, the hospitals segment accounted the highest market share in 2022 due to the rise in the usage of patient scales in hospitals

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities and constantly improving healthcare infrastructure.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 105 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $594.63 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $965.77 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

